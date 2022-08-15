Read full article on original website
Gary Gill
2d ago
I think Mullins set him up.. especially since he admitted to being a addict in past.. and now his political career isn't going to well
cw34.com
Random text lands suspected drug dealer in jail
PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A random text message landed a suspected drug dealer behind bars in central Florida. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call from County Commissioner Joe Mullins, the same commissioner whose run-in with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while at the wheel of a speeding Ferrari gained worldwide attention.
Florida Man Accidentally Shoots To Death His Girlfriend Instead Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Fight: Cops
A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned. On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects
Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Florida Teen Accidentally Calls County Commissioner About Selling Drugs
Officials say the alleged drug dealer was carrying a dangerous amount of fentanyl.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: See moment Florida deputies arrest Chad Keene, man accused of shooting, killing his girlfriend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - New body camera video released Tuesday showed the moment when officers arrested 37-year-old Chad Keene, a Central Florida man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Daytona Beach. "Hands up! Get your hands up. Don't move," a police officer is heard saying on video after...
Florida Man Gets 40 Years After Using Gasoline To Burn The Body Of A Man He Murdered
A Florida man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to burn the body by using gasoline in 2018. Jake Lee Napier, 40, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of...
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Church prowler says he was 'trying to connect with God'
Church prowler says he was 'trying to connect with God'. Loitering or prowling. Someone noticed a man pulling on the door handles of a church van in a church parking lot. A police officer found the man in the woods nearby, according to the officer's account in an arrest report.
Flagler County woman accused of handcuffing daughter to car’s steering wheel
PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said they are investigating a case of child abuse that happened Thursday. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Palm Coast resident Priscilla Florentino after they responded to reports of child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said their investigation began Thursday...
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
WESH
Judge orders no bond for Daytona Beach man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge found probable cause in the case against 37-year-old Chad Keene. Keene allegedly shot his girlfriend Karli Elliott and then took off leading to an hours-long neighborhood lockdown until his eventual arrest for second-degree murder. Investigators say the victim and an ex-boyfriend were arguing...
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Technical glitch sets off Matanzas High alarm system prompting lockdown, deputy response
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An alarm system went off at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast Thursday prompting the school to be locked down and Flagler County deputies to respond. Authorities previously said the vendor of the alarm system scheduled a self-test without notifying the school or law enforcement. Flagler County Public Schools later clarified to FOX 35 News that it wasn't a test run they weren't notified about, but rather a technical glitch. An old calendar event wasn't removed causing an alarm to misfire.
Happening tonight: Vigil to honor fallen Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Central Florida community will come together to remember the life of a fallen Daytona Beach police officer Wednesday. Wednesday marks 1 year since Officer Jason Raynor died from his injuries in the line of duty. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
