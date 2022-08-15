Read full article on original website
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out
Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
A Guy Fieri-Themed Pub Crawl Is Coming To Louisville Next Month
Louisville is Derby City, River City, Falls City — and next month, it’ll be Flavortown. On Saturday, Sept. 3, FieriCon Louisville, a “Guy Fieri cosplay pub crawl for a cause,” will make its way through seven bars and eateries in NuLu and downtown. According to the...
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!' featuring Bow Bow, Keri Hilson, others coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville. "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
Taste of South Louisville at Churchill Downs is Saturday, August 27
Here’s the scoop: Taste of South Louisville takes place at Churchill Downs (700 Central Avenue) on Saturday, August 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Taste of South Louisville is the city’s culinary event of the year. With more than 20 local restaurants and vendors, restaurants like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe, and Vietnamese Kitchen will be serving memorable tastes all night. There will also be drinks available from Lady J’s Lemonade, Sunergos, and more with a cash bar available.
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
Left To Suffer, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Etc. Among Latest Wave Of Bands To Exit The ‘Kentucky Irate Fest’
It’s certainly been a rocky week for the inaugural ‘Kentucky Irate Fest‘. Amid disputes over the apparent buy-on practices and ticket selling expectations being put upon local bands, and even an apparent job threat from one of the co-founders, a mass exodus of artists have departed the festival.
Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, & More Participate In Celebrity Kickball Game
Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, and more played in a third annual celebrity kickball tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, last week. Other players include former athletes from the University of Kentucky as well as the University of Louisville. "I'm so excited," Harlow said at the event. "I...
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
PHOTOS: This 1910 Highlands Mansion With A Creek Sits Next To Cherokee Park
This 1910 mansion is less than a block away from Cherokee Park. The 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom mansion was built in 1910 but has had extensive renovations to modernize it since then. Inside, the home has a private gym, an entertainment space with custom wooden shelves, and a large private terrace on...
Louisville events coming up Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year is the 20th anniversary of one of the mayor's favorite events in Louisville. WorldFest is once again happening Labor Day weekend. WorldFest, which was created by the former mayor Jerry Abramson, is all about music and entertainment, along with exposing everyone to the world's cultures.
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville
Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Aug. 17, drawing were...
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit Fabio Basili
Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit Fabio Basili.
Report: '22 PG Fabio Basili Commits to Louisville
The Orlando guard is a former teammate of current Cardinal Mike James, and took an official visit to campus over the summer.
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
Be Our Guest at the Purple Pearl
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Purple Pearl. The med spa is located in New Albany. It's offering a special on Botox starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can get a $500 certificate for $250. Click here to get yours. The Purple Pearl offers an...
20th WorldFest comes to Louisville Labor Day Weekend
There will be over 70 acts performing on three different stages. Also, 60 immigrants will become naturalized citizens during a ceremony at The Ali Center.
Recruiting Expert Believes Louisville is the 'Sleeping Giant in the ACC'
The Cardinals are on pace to have their best recruiting class in school history.
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
What looked like a homeless encampment in Portland is actually a movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Portland residents spoke out Wednesday after a movie portraying a homeless encampment was filmed in their community. When resident, Richard Meadows, drove down 15th street and Rowan, he said couldn’t believe what he witnessed. "Trash," is the word he used to describe it. What he...
