Louisville, KY

Loudwire

Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out

Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
leoweekly.com

A Guy Fieri-Themed Pub Crawl Is Coming To Louisville Next Month

Louisville is Derby City, River City, Falls City — and next month, it’ll be Flavortown. On Saturday, Sept. 3, FieriCon Louisville, a “Guy Fieri cosplay pub crawl for a cause,” will make its way through seven bars and eateries in NuLu and downtown. According to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Taste of South Louisville at Churchill Downs is Saturday, August 27

Here’s the scoop: Taste of South Louisville takes place at Churchill Downs (700 Central Avenue) on Saturday, August 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Taste of South Louisville is the city’s culinary event of the year. With more than 20 local restaurants and vendors, restaurants like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe, and Vietnamese Kitchen will be serving memorable tastes all night. There will also be drinks available from Lady J’s Lemonade, Sunergos, and more with a cash bar available.
LOUISVILLE, KY
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
GOSHEN, KY
WHAS11

Louisville events coming up Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year is the 20th anniversary of one of the mayor's favorite events in Louisville. WorldFest is once again happening Labor Day weekend. WorldFest, which was created by the former mayor Jerry Abramson, is all about music and entertainment, along with exposing everyone to the world's cultures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville

Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Aug. 17, drawing were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at the Purple Pearl

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Purple Pearl. The med spa is located in New Albany. It's offering a special on Botox starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can get a $500 certificate for $250. Click here to get yours. The Purple Pearl offers an...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

