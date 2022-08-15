ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 11

Frank
3d ago

Sounds like some jealous neighbors. They need to be more concerned about drugs, violence and criminal activity downtown than someone caring enough to actually improve the neighborhood.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Post House Inn

Set in the former 1896 post office in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, this charming inn in the suburb of Charleston, South Carolina is a welcome respite from the noise of downtown. Guests check in at the reception desk, which is for both the restaurant and inn. It feels...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire

Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend

It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Get To Know Charleston: A few historic facts about Marion Square

A Little History of Marion Square – Charleston, South Carolina. John Wragg sold the land to the colony of South Carolina in 1758 to serve as part of the city’s defense fortification. Marion Square was known as “Citadel Green” from 1843 to 1922. When the Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
The Post and Courier

337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek to break ground on Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April

GOOSE CREEK — Officials unveiled details Aug. 16 for a planned $4 million amphitheater at the municipal complex, a project they hope will bring more concerts and events to the growing city. Goose Creek will break ground on the Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April, Mayor Greg Habib said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#House Building#South Of Broad#Jem Restaurant Group#Pizza Hut#Taco Bell#The Morton Waring House#The Charleston Museum
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Dr. George Niketas

Dr. George Niketas, 92, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and LBD. George was born March 31, 1930, in Kalamata, Greece, to Soterios Niketeas and Theoni Papadea Niketeas. He survived near starvation during the Nazi occupation of World War II Greece and emigrated to the United States in 1947. He taught himself English and earned his GED in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War, and then worked as a translator for the U.S. State Department accompanying Greek diplomats to nearly every U.S. state.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek

Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Charleston to invest around $10M to address flooding in Eastside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people living in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood could see improvements to drainage as the city gets to work on a multimillion dollar infrastructure project. The City of Charleston is in the midst of designing and permitting a $10 million project to help reduce flooding...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy