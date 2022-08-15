The Marquette women’s soccer season got started on Thursday night. While it’s a long season, the first match of the campaign was decided pretty early. Thanks to a pair of goals in the first eight minutes, two goals just 44 seconds apart, put #15 Notre Dame up 2-0. That first goal was enough, and thanks to an 18-1 shot advantage, the Irish held off Marquette and handed them the 3-0 defeat.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO