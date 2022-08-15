ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette Falls In Their Season Opener

The Marquette women’s soccer season got started on Thursday night. While it’s a long season, the first match of the campaign was decided pretty early. Thanks to a pair of goals in the first eight minutes, two goals just 44 seconds apart, put #15 Notre Dame up 2-0. That first goal was enough, and thanks to an 18-1 shot advantage, the Irish held off Marquette and handed them the 3-0 defeat.
Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: at #16 Notre Dame & at Central Michigan

Hopefully head coach Frank Pelaez and the Marquette women’s soccer team are, because they are getting thrown straight into some highly competitive soccer to start the season. We found out last week that the Golden Eagles are picked to finish eighth in the Big East this season, so that’s not a great sign for their chances in their opener..... but I also highly disagree with that pick.
2022 Marquette Women’s Soccer Season Preview: Three Questions

By the time you read this, there will be less than 35 hours to the first kick of the Marquette Golden Eagles women’s soccer season! We’ve already talked about the players on the team, breaking it down to the returning women and the newcomers, where head coach Frank Pelaez has five freshmen and five transfers to work into his rotation this fall.
Marquette Volleyball Picked To Finish Second; Carsen Murray Named To Preseason All-Big East Team

Well, someone in the Big East loves Ryan Theis’ ability to coach volleyball much more than I expected. On Tuesday afternoon, the Big East released the results of the preseason poll of the league’s coaches in women’s volleyball. As expected, Creighton is the preseason favorite in the league. They have the preseason Player of the Year in outside hitter Norah Sis and three of the 12 women — a full one-quarter! — on the preseason all-conference team.
