Starbucks ordered to reinstate fired union activists

A federal judge Thursday ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven baristas in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after speaking with local media about their union campaign. Why it matters: Starbucks has come out squarely against labor movements in the country, including the over 220 stores that have voted to join the national union Starbucks Workers United. The company has faced multiple allegations of illegally interfering with workers' rights.
Meta updates political ads policy ahead of midterms

Meta on Tuesday said it would no longer permit any edits to political, social or electoral ads that have been previously approved to run within the week leading up to the U.S. midterms. Why it matters: It's part of a greater set of precautions the company is taking to limit...
Phoenix expected to vote on abortion resolution in September

The Phoenix City Council will likely vote next month on a resolution that would prohibit city resources from being used to enforce abortion laws. The latest: Mayor Kate Gallego, council members and the city's legal team are working on the wording of the resolution now, city officials confirmed to Axios Phoenix on Monday.
