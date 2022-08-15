A federal judge Thursday ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven baristas in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after speaking with local media about their union campaign. Why it matters: Starbucks has come out squarely against labor movements in the country, including the over 220 stores that have voted to join the national union Starbucks Workers United. The company has faced multiple allegations of illegally interfering with workers' rights.

