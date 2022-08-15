ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Kentuckiana, here's how the Inflation Reduction Act might affect you

INDIANAPOLIS — The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act will bring some money-saving changes down the road. However, most people are not going to see a major difference in their wallets anytime soon. Some of the people who will see an impact are those on Medicare. Beginning next year, insulin...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Here's when you can now expect your tax refund check from the state

INDIANAPOLIS — The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach Hoosiers' mailboxes later this week. Direct deposits will also start showing up this weekend. The Indiana State Auditor's Office said the printing process had been delayed by a paper shortage....
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
WHAS 11

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy