Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
4 Kentucky teens competing for 'Best Mullet' title
You can cast your vote for best mullet at mulletchamp.com. The voting closes on Friday, Aug. 19.
WHAS 11
Kentuckiana, here's how the Inflation Reduction Act might affect you
INDIANAPOLIS — The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act will bring some money-saving changes down the road. However, most people are not going to see a major difference in their wallets anytime soon. Some of the people who will see an impact are those on Medicare. Beginning next year, insulin...
WHAS 11
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
WHAS 11
Here's when you can now expect your tax refund check from the state
INDIANAPOLIS — The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach Hoosiers' mailboxes later this week. Direct deposits will also start showing up this weekend. The Indiana State Auditor's Office said the printing process had been delayed by a paper shortage....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
Comments / 0