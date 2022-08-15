Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Video Vault: Keystone Little League Team from Lock Haven | 2011
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In 2011, there was a tidal wave of support for a Little League team from Clinton County. That's when the Keystone Little League team from the Lock Haven area made it to the World Series, just a few miles away in South Williamsport. Renie Workman...
'Play ball!' Little League World Series underway on Day One
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series is back, and so are the fans. For the first time since 2019, spectators are allowed back inside the ballpark. Players from all the teams walked out on the field for opening ceremonies Wednesday morning. "It's crazy. It's like a...
Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport
South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community
Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community. The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit. Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside...
Penn College students cook for Little League World Series players
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Little League World Series Games are about to begin, and a local college is using its culinary skills to feed the players during the tournament. The Le Jeune Chef at Pennsylvania College of Technology is serving meals again this year. This go around includes more teams, but staff and students […]
Little League World Series player seriously injured after falling from bunk bed
A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series was seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed in a dormitory for players, officials and family members said. Little League International said in a statement that Easton Oliverson of Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League "sustained an injury" within his dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning. The organization said he was transported to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
Little League Player Awake, Speaking After Accident in Williamsport
Oliverson fell off of the top bunk bed in a dorm and was flown to the hospital for emergency surgery.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Meet the families behind the Pierce County team playing in the Little League World Series
Carol Workman, Darcie Santman and Sierra Baker could not sit still during the last Bonney Lake-Sumner 12-and-under Little League all-stars game. All three women, whose husbands make up the team’s coaching staff, were antsy as their sons took the field in San Bernadino, California. Workmans’s son, Parker, had pitched...
How to Watch Little League Baseball World Series on August 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview
One of the most historic tournaments in sports begins once again in South Williamsport, as some of the best youth baseball players compete in the annual Little League World Series. This will also be the first tournament since 2019 to feature international teams, due to the pandemic. U.S. BRACKET. Tennessee...
Little League World Series Player Hospitalized With Injury
The 12-year-old reportedly fell out of his bunk bed and sustained a head injury.
May this sample of Little League sportsmanship spread across the fall season
Hoping for a little symmetry as the Little League World Series and high school football season begin
IN THIS ARTICLE
Injured Little League player improving
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series started Wednesday, but it hasn't been all fun and games this week in South Williamsport. One player fell out of his bunk bed early Monday morning and suffered a serious head injury. Easton Oliverson, 12, was flown to Geisinger...
Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
Penn College student chefs cooking for Little Leaguers
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Student chefs at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport will be put to the test over the next two weeks. The culinary students are responsible for feeding all the players and coaches at the Little League World Series. "Pretty great to know that we are...
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free back-to-school haircuts
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Students in Northumberland County are all getting ready to go back to school. The first thing on many of their to-do lists is a haircut. Salon 42 in Mount Carmel offered free back-to-school haircuts on Wednesday for grades K through 12. "Parents are really tight...
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
webbweekly.com
Willis John Mann, 75
Our beloved brother, Willis John Mann passed away on August 16, 2022 at the age of 75. Born September 4, 1946 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Leonard H. and Minnie E. (Mayes) Mann. Willie was raised in Beech creek, where he thoroughly enjoyed exploring the outdoors. In...
Making cards for comfort in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — In Berwick, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and North Warren Street, is Mel's Bar. A favorite place for a drink for some locals, but something else is happening here. Patrons are sitting here making get well soon and sympathy cards. "So this is the least...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0