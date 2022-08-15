Read full article on original website
WECT
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire 77 percent contained, still 1,226 acres
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Forest Service is preparing for the demobilization of some resources now that the wildfire in Pender County is 77 percent contained. Pender County officials say the fire remains 1,226 acres in size, as it has for days, and will continue to be closely monitored.
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years. Per a District Attorney Ben David...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police searching for runaway
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deadly July 31st Leland shooting determined by District Attorney as self-defense
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A July 31st shooting in Leland resulting in the death of 21-year-old Kwaze Walker has been ruled legally justified as self-defense. District Attorney Jon David’s office released a press release this afternoon saying after consultation with the Leland Police Department and a review of all available evidence, including witness statements, photographs, videos, and autopsy reports, it has been determined that Deandre Davis was legally justified in using deadly force.
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
