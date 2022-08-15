ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carolina Beach, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Carolina Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Armor#Nij
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years. Per a District Attorney Ben David...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville Police searching for runaway

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deadly July 31st Leland shooting determined by District Attorney as self-defense

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A July 31st shooting in Leland resulting in the death of 21-year-old Kwaze Walker has been ruled legally justified as self-defense. District Attorney Jon David’s office released a press release this afternoon saying after consultation with the Leland Police Department and a review of all available evidence, including witness statements, photographs, videos, and autopsy reports, it has been determined that Deandre Davis was legally justified in using deadly force.
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy