Building development and community connections

From the first steps in implementing a research project to educating the public through workshops and field days, the first cohort of University of Maryland Extension interns completed the Workforce Development & Extension Internship, experiencing first-hand the land-grant mission of research and community outreach.

“This is a portal for people to access university knowledge. You can develop educational programs others will appreciate, and really engage with communities,” Dean Craig Beyrouty of the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources said in a news release. “What you learn in Extension multiplies everywhere else.”