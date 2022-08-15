ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

My Magic GR

Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196

The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s weekend: The need-to-knows on rain

We do have a slow moving storm system coming at us for the weekend. I’ll give you a quick picture of what the rain will be like. A few days ago, it looked like the rain showers would hold off until Sunday for most of Lower Michigan. All of the most recent data now shows the beginnings of showers starting Saturday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

