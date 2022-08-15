Read full article on original website
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
Stretch of EB I-196 near Zeeland to briefly close tonight
ZEELAND, MI – Eastbound I-196 is slated to briefly close Tuesday evening. Eastbound I-196 just before the Byron Road exit will be closed Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Exit 52 at Adams Street, located just before the...
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hudsonville (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Hudsonville Wednesday that killed a juvenile and injured four others. The crash occurred at the intersection of 22nd [..]
Road closure in Muskegon Township extended several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A Muskegon Township road will be closed for several additional days for sewer work. Sheridan Road between Apple and Madalene avenues was closed Aug. 8 and expected to reopen at the end of last week. The closure is now extended until Friday, Aug. 19, according...
HEADS UP: Some stops will be eliminated on The Rapid's Route 10 Clyde Park service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Aug. 29, The Rapid will be updating its stops on the Route 10 Clyde Park service. New stops will be added at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest and the Spectrum Health South Pavilion. Several stops...
Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196
The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
Equestrian campground could open in mid-Michigan by spring
A new equestrian campground could be open to horse-lovers by spring. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plans for a 25-site rustic campground near the Tin Cup Springs trails in Lake County’s Pinora Township, according to a news release. The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground would include...
Fire starts in car, spreads to house on 4 Mile Road
Captain Bill Smith of GRFD said that when firefighters arrived on scene, the car was already "well-involved."
Golf carts are weirdly popular - and street legal - in this Lake Michigan beach town
LUDINGTON, MI - They aren’t fast. They aren’t allowed on every road. They can’t be driven at night. But golf carts offer something to residents in one Northern Michigan beach town that makes them very popular. The city of Ludington, with a population of about 7,700, has...
michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
Michigan’s weekend: The need-to-knows on rain
We do have a slow moving storm system coming at us for the weekend. I’ll give you a quick picture of what the rain will be like. A few days ago, it looked like the rain showers would hold off until Sunday for most of Lower Michigan. All of the most recent data now shows the beginnings of showers starting Saturday afternoon.
58-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lakeview (Lakeview, MI)
According to the Lakeview Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on M-46 on Monday afternoon. Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood stated that a 58-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
UpNorthLive.com
Three sent to hospital after boat crashes into breakwall at high speed
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a boat crash on Little Traverse Bay that sent three people to the hospital. Troopers said they believe the group struck the breakwall in Bay View at a high rate of speed, causing...
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
Juvenile dead, four injured in Hudsonville after teen driver misses stop sign, police say
HUDSONVILLE, MI -- One person died and four others were injured in a collision between an SUV and gravel truck near Hudsonville, police said. The person who died was described as a juvenile and was a passenger in a Jeep, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the Jeep was...
Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct. Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the...
