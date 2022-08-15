Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
SWV football: J.I. Burton looks to continue momentum through work ethic, heart
NORTON — The J.I. Burton football team looks to keep the momentum gained at the end of last season. After losing their first seven games, the Raiders hung in there to win their final two contests of 2021.
wymt.com
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned, athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Previously, Beder held the position from 2005-09, going 12-41 during his first stint. The program will announce a...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Christian Walker vs. Shaniqua King — custody. • Anita Thompson vs. Kelly Thompson — dissolution of marriage. • Randy Deal vs. Charles York, et al. — personal injury. • Deustche Bank Trust Company vs. Betty Sergent, et al. — foreclosure. • Joey Turner vs. Elizabeth...
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck
An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday. David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
moversmakers.org
Benefit planned for Ky. flooding relief
A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
lanereport.com
Hess promoted to VP, CRA/Fair Lending officer at Community Trust Bank
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Debra Hess has been promoted to the position of Vice President, CRA/Fair Lending Officer at Community Trust Bank. Ms. Hess’s responsibility as CRA/Fair Lending Officer is to develop and implement programs to ensure the Bank meets the needs of the community and attains Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance goals. Her office is located in the Pikeville Main Office located at 346 N. Mayo Trail in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker-Grisby Communications is taking some stress off its customers. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, company officials said they are aware customers are receiving notices on past due bills. They said by law they are required to send those notices out. Officials said they are...
THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 11-W Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). In a preliminary crash report released by THP, investigators say that a Jeep carrying a driver and one passenger was traveling south along 11-W when a Ford Edge traveling along State Route […]
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17
Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
993thex.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
wymt.com
Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement. “We all...
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
