'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy
Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
Made in Acadiana: After he lost his job, the creator of Sirop De Saizon put all his effort into the product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
St. James athlete Khai Prean explains why he became the latest local prospect to choose LSU
Versatility is one of the things that sets Khai Prean apart from many other 2023 football prospects. Though it may be hard to narrow down what might be the best position Prean might play. The St. James senior made a definitive decision Tuesday night by announcing his commitment to LSU.
LSU practice observations: Wide receivers stand out while questions remain at other spots
LSU held its 12th preseason practice Wednesday morning outside the football operations building. The entirely open session, which finished with a full-team period, revealed a lot about where the team stands two weeks into preseason camp. Find a summary here of how the quarterbacks played. The rest of our observations...
LSU book excerpt: Matt Mauck went from minor league baseball to a national championship
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:. 18 Matt Mauck. QB, 2001-03.
New LSU punter Jay Bramblett is happy to be back in the South, heat and all
As a native of Alabama, punter Jay Bramblett’s exposure to Midwestern football was a shock to his system. When he signed with Notre Dame in 2019 and decided to take advantage of early enrollment to get a head start on his college career, he learned that spring wasn’t a thing that year in South Bend, Indiana.
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.
The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business
An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern
The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
Is the triple option right for Donaldsonville? Tigers look to Raiyen Oatis to prove it
Options are usually a good thing in football — unless your team is the one learning to execute a new triple-option offense. Donaldsonville’s Raiyen Oatis wants to punch holes in that notion. And opposing defenses, too. “I hadn’t played quarterback since middle school, so I had to get...
LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin
The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
Junior college transfer Trey Laing bringing more of a pass rush to Southern defense
The overhauled Southern defense will have a capable pass rushing defensive end, and his name is not Jordan Lewis. Junior college transfer Trey Laing has been one of the standouts during the Jaguars’ preseason practice, working his way up the ladder with his ability to harass the quarterback. Lewis,...
Reigning Division IV state champions Southern Lab return interesting blend of experience, youth
It's hard to imagine Southern Lab, one of the LHSAA's most successful football programs, shocking people by winning big this season, but an intriguing mix of young and experienced players will make things interesting. Starters return at 10 positions from the team that defeated Ouachita Christian 38-14 in December's Division...
Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans
As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
Letters: Too many street projects are underway, yet incomplete in New Orleans
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business. While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
