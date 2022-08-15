ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy

Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Metairie, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Dwi
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.

The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Alabama man sentenced for transporting pipe bombs to New Iberia business

An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday. On the evening of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern

The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin

The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jason Williams: Keeping kids in school is one of the keys to a safer New Orleans

As we begin another academic year in New Orleans, I’m especially mindful as Orleans Parish District Attorney of the vital role that schools can play not just in teaching our children left and right, but in teaching them right and wrong. Schools keep our children out of harm’s way and keep them away from the factors and situations that may motivate them to cause harm in our communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Too many street projects are underway, yet incomplete in New Orleans

On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business. While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy