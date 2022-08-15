The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.

