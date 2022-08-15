ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss snubs her own star LeBron James as she hails six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan as the 'Greatest of All Time'

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss snubbed her team's own star LeBron James as she named Michael Jordan as the 'Greatest of All Time'.

The never-ending debate over the GOAT is as old as time itself and Jordan has had a claim to the title for the best part of 30 years.

He won all six of his Finals appearances and won Finals MVP in all of them, was named regular-season MVP five times, has 10 scoring titles and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUJXI_0hIBKVHY00
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss named Michael Jordan (left) as the 'Greatest of All Time', instead of her team's own star LeBron James (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agfgk_0hIBKVHY00

And despite having a stake in the basketball world, Buss did not go for any Lakers stars such as James, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Kobe Bryant when naming her choice, instead she hailed Jordan as the GOAT.

In the latest trailer for NBA 2K23 video game, Buss said: 'Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time.'

Jordan features on two of the several covers of this year's edition of the game, which is set to be released on September 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LOkU_0hIBKVHY00
In the latest trailer for NBA 2K23 video game, Buss hailed the Chicago Bulls legend

There is a 'Michael Jordan Edition' that features him and then there's the 'Championship Edition' that simply has his iconic No. 23 Bulls jersey hanging.

In the 'Championship Edition', fans will be able to relive some highlights of Jordan’s career from college at North Carolina to the pros with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan finished with six championships and never lost in the NBA Finals, while James has four NBA championships with three different teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Lakers - and Bryant won five titles with the Lakers.

James is currently set to be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avEyB_0hIBKVHY00
Six-time championship winner Jordan features on two of the several cover of this year's edition

The Lakers star reportedly met with the club's vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka earlier this month to speak about his future.

James' agent and chief of Klutch Sport, Rich Paul, stated that negotiations were still ongoing but called the first day of talks 'productive', according to ESPN.

The report claims that new Lakers coach Darvin Ham was also involved at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo.

James who turns 38 in December, is eligible to sign a two-year contract for up to $97.1million if he wishes to stay in Los Angeles.

It is believed that James has no intention of leaving the Lakers until at least 2024 when his oldest son 'Bronny', Lebron James Jr., will be eligible for the draft.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'

Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Mvp#Footbasket#The Chicago Bulls
Black Enterprise

Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74

An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."

Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Takes A Shot At OJ Simpson While Talking About The Weirdest Thing That Happened At A Lakers Game: "You Just Can’t Get Away With Everything”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the glitziest basketball franchises of all time. The team enjoys sitting in the heart of Hollywood and has been one of the best teams of the modern era. The franchise has won a championship in every decade except the 1960s, cementing their status as a consistently good team outside the occasional bad season.
NBA
FanSided

Draymond Green shares eye-popping cannabis party favors at his wedding

Draymond Green got married this weekend and apparently spared no expense on the open cannabis bar. NBA weddings are almost always lavish affairs, with leaked videos and pictures showing sparkling aesthetics and the smiling faces of teammates and stars from around the league. This weekend we were treated to some...
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

547K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy