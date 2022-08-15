ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network

OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hazlet NJ, man charged with killing his father, attacking aunt

HAZLET — A township man broke into his father's home and killed him, and then attacked his aunt, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Ernest Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic violence strangulation in connection with the event. Hazlet police responded...
HAZLET, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, NJ
State
New York State
New Jersey 101.5

Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Legal Weed#Nj#Narcotic Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Woman held at knifepoint saved by Hackensack, NJ good Samaritan

HACKENSACK — A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say his attempt to kidnap a woman at knifepoint was thwarted by a bystander who chose to intervene. The 52-year-old victim told the Hackensack police that she was near the intersection of Passaic Street and First Street around 3 p.m. Monday when her attacker approached her with a kitchen knife. Capt. Michael Antista said the man forced her to walk two blocks in an attempt to get her into a house, but someone heard her scream.
HACKENSACK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

You’ll never convince 100% of NJ people to wear seatbelts (Opinion)

We’re all hoping a 14-year-old girl recovers fully from her injuries received in a crash on the Garden State Parkway this past weekend. She and others were riding in a minivan when it hit a guard rail and crashed according to police reports. Officials say she was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries and was last reported as remaining in critical condition. The accident happened in Kenilworth, Union County.
KENILWORTH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy