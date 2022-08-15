HACKENSACK — A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say his attempt to kidnap a woman at knifepoint was thwarted by a bystander who chose to intervene. The 52-year-old victim told the Hackensack police that she was near the intersection of Passaic Street and First Street around 3 p.m. Monday when her attacker approached her with a kitchen knife. Capt. Michael Antista said the man forced her to walk two blocks in an attempt to get her into a house, but someone heard her scream.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO