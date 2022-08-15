ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local

 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries.

The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso.

DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Award
winner Jamie Foxx, and well-known artist Snoop Dogg.


The movie was said to be discovered, packaged and produced by Yvette Yates Redick and Shaun Redick
from Impossible Dream Entertainment. It’s stated that the Redick duo’s movies have received 12 Oscar
nominations, including “Blackkklansman” and “Get Out.”

