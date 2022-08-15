Read full article on original website
3d ago
My Daddy once asked me , "if everyone else jumped off a bridge, are you going to do that too??!!" I said no... I guess sometimes ppl do ..
Reply(22)
178
Vanessa Schaefer
3d ago
The current is very strong there under the bridge and the water level changes w the tides! God bless the parents if these two young men.😭🙏😔
Reply(18)
147
Claud Balls
3d ago
jumping from bridges is endorsed by, The Yellowstone bison petting club! and since you don't identify as one of those people in danger , you don't have to follow any directions on signs or listen to people who have common sense!
Reply(6)
131
Comments / 427