The Daily South
From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack
In the South, it's well known that MoonPies were created at and are still made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee. If you're in Mobile, Ala., or any Mardi Gras party throughout the Deep South for that matter, you may associate the marshmallowy treat with the spring holiday. But the history of the MoonPie is much more storied.
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
Tennessee sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified, to be buried in Hawaii memorial
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The remains of a Tennessee sailor killed during the attacks on Pearl Harbor will be buried in Hawaii 81 years after his death. The Navy Office of Community Outreach reports Oliver Burger of Athens, Tennessee died during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma.
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children Launches Pathway Of Hope Brick Fundraiser
Chambliss Center for Children and partner organization, Isaiah 117 House, announced the Pathway of Hope brick fundraiser benefiting the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County. Supporters of the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children are invited to purchase a customizable brick online to be used in the...
News on Collegedale Jack’s, Chick-fil-A test, O’Charley’s & Duck Donuts
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – After inspecting construction progress today, Jack’s Family Restaurants have delayed their Collegedale opening by a week. The new location on Apison Pike Road will now officially open on September 1st. This will be the Birmingham chain’s 19th restaurant in Tennessee. “All of us...
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
Musicians To Perform On The Sidewalks In Downtown SummervilleSaturday, August 20
Summerville Main Street is proud to present “A Day of Music Downtown” on Saturday, August, 20. This event will highlight a variety of genres of music on the sidewalks of Downtown Summerville between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Locations to enjoy live music downtown on the sidewalks include: the Local Loans Building, the Chattooga County Commissioner’s Office, the Tooga Theatre, the Chattooga County Courthouse, the Montgomery Knitting Mill, beside Sugarville Bakery, the Chattooga County Tax Office, and beside The Market At DIRT.
City of Chattanooga moving forward with building additional low-barrier homeless shelter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The city is moving forward with another resource for folks experiencing homelessness in the Chattanooga area: a low-barrier homeless shelter. City council approved the funding a few weeks ago, and Sam Wolfe, the city's Director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, says they now have two requests for proposals.
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
Loading up, loading in: Students arrive on Move In Day
Junior. Early College High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Majoring in pre-professional biology. Most important item: “My plants —a money tree, a Swiss cheese plant, a Chinese money plant, a succulent, a tasso and I don’t know what the last one is.”. Kendall Heath, right. Freshman. McMinn County...
Hamilton Co Commission proposes endowment for the King School using thousands in ARP funds
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The King School--also known as Chattanooga Christian--is asking for more than $154,000 dollars to provide elementary education to inner city communities in Hamilton County. The money is expected to come from federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. "There's a multi benefit to...
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
