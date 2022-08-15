Read full article on original website
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
wach.com
Cloudy, cool, and wet this week around South Carolina
Columbia, SC (WACH) — Wednesday will likely play out a lot like our weather Tuesday - cloudy, cool, and a little on the rainy side. I'm not expecting heavy rain to push through the area, light and misty showers are more likely. Our best shot at a few of...
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
WLTX.com
Strong, severe storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was very pleasant for August. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity was low. The weather will be changing today. It will be seasonably hot, humid. There will be a chance for some storms later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol. Notice a spelling or...
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
Flooding could happen more often in the Midlands in the future
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the Virginias, Kentucky, and the Desert Southwest there has been flooding all across the country over the past month. Here in the Midlands we have also seen flooding effecting some our communities when heavy rain has fallen. Looking back at our history we can see how often heavy rain can effect our area but also take a look at the future as well.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed. Traffic cameras in the area show...
WIS-TV
Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from. Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim. Coroner David West...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St. According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers. LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who...
WIS-TV
Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
WRDW-TV
Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
Popular Columbia restaurant temporarily closed due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known Columbia restaurant is working to repair the damage left behind by a fire that happened early Wednesday. Columbia-Richland Fire officials said crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at The Grand on Main. Crews soon found fire coming from the rear side of the roof area and, upon closure inspection, were able to trace the fire to an exhaust system.
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WIS-TV
Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!. WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’
WIS-TV
Woman shot on N. Main St. in Columbia, evidence collected by investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on the 5100 block of N. Main St. is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department. Police say a woman received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. According to investigators, ballistic evidence has been collected from the scene and a witness has...
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Cornelio and Max
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This week for Tuesday Tails we've got two sweethearts to introduce you to!. First up is an approximately three year old pit terrier mix named Cornelio. He's a become a big boy since he doesn't get much exercise time out of the kennel, so if you need some motivation he's your guy!
