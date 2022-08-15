ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Man sentenced to 15 years for DUI resulting in death of a teen

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials have sentenced a Gaston man to prison for drunk driving which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old. According to officials, 34-year-old Arcenio Perez Maldonado was sentenced to 15 years on Monday after pleading guilty to drunk driving, which resulted in the death of Pelion High School student Dillan Roldan.
Former deputy cleared after viral video of him "striking" suspect

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A now former Kershaw County deputy has been cleared of an investigation after a viral video captured him punching a suspect in the face during an arrest. On August 15th, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gibson, said there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute former Kershaw...
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
Five Lexington County schools offering free student meals

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — This year, all students attending these five Lexington County School District Two schools are eligible for free meals, according to a news release on Wednesday morning. According to officials, students at Cayce Elementary School, Congaree Elementary School, Wood Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School,...
Columbia public safety leaders discuss gun safety, recovery plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In Columbia, roughly 800 guns are recovered each year most of them being stolen and unreported, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. This issue was a topic of discussion during Tuesday's Columbia Public Safety Meeting, as leaders continue to work to curb issues of violence within the city.
Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified

AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
Man dead after single-car crash in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified on Wednesday the victim in a single-car accident. According to Coroner David West, 59-year-old Paul Baggett died after a his car hit a tree on Mill Creek Road. Baggett was the only person in the car, and was...
Rainy and cloudy turns stormy Friday in to the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our wet weather pattern will continue through the week and in to the weekend with more storms on the way. After a gloomy and wet Wednesday, rain totals didn't add up to all that much. A rather hefty band of rain set up across Richland...
