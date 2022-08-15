Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Lexington County animal services to house and care for larger animals
LEXINGTON COUNTY , S.C (WACH) — Lexington County Animal Services are now responsible for the care of large animals that have lost or abused. After three years of training and new construction, officials cut the ribbon on a new 4800 square foot state of the art facility. "With animal...
Man sentenced to 15 years for DUI resulting in death of a teen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials have sentenced a Gaston man to prison for drunk driving which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old. According to officials, 34-year-old Arcenio Perez Maldonado was sentenced to 15 years on Monday after pleading guilty to drunk driving, which resulted in the death of Pelion High School student Dillan Roldan.
Former deputy cleared after viral video of him "striking" suspect
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A now former Kershaw County deputy has been cleared of an investigation after a viral video captured him punching a suspect in the face during an arrest. On August 15th, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gibson, said there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute former Kershaw...
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
Sumter County Sheriff's Office offering a $1000 reward for help in a homicide case
SUMTER, SC (WACH)- One man is dead in Sumter County and the sheriff's office says he died more than one month ago. Officials are now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can lead deputies to any answers about this case. 81-year-old Stephen Collins was found shot to death...
Not reporting your stolen or lost firearm could soon carry a fine
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Stolen firearms in the wrong hands is a major issue in Columbia and leaders are looking for ways to prevent that. A new ordinance proposal could mean fines for gun owners who don’t report their firearm lost or stolen within 24 hours. “We...
Looking for answers: Midlands mother battles landlord over roaches, no electricity or AC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tameka Crosdale and her family have been renting a home on Longwood Road in Columbia since October of last year. Crosdale tells WACH FOX News shortly after she moved in , she began to notice dozens of roaches throughout the house. I’m sorry but I...
One person arrested after fight at Krispy Kreme, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, according to Columbia Police. Officials said the fight was among teenagers and one of them was an employee at the Krispy Kreme. That employee...
Sumter County deputies need public's help in solving murder, reward offered
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies need your help in solving an ongoing murder investigation of Stephen Collins. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says a reward up to $1000 is up for anyone with information about death of Collins, a retired Air Force officer and owner of a local tree service business in Sumter.
Fort Jackson begins pilot program, giving potential soldiers a second chance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new program at Fort Jackson will give potential soldiers' another chance at serving. The "Army Future Soldier Prep Course" pilot program was unveiled at Fort Jackson on Thursday. The program's goal? Train soldiers who barely missed physical and ASVAB requirements. The 90 day program...
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
'An ongoing problem': Midlands school districts battling nurse shortage in new school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an old issue many school districts in the Midlands are still experiencing with this new school year: a need for school nurses. With newer strains of coronavirus and other infections spreading filling those vacancies is a top concern. Richland One School District...
Five Lexington County schools offering free student meals
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — This year, all students attending these five Lexington County School District Two schools are eligible for free meals, according to a news release on Wednesday morning. According to officials, students at Cayce Elementary School, Congaree Elementary School, Wood Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School,...
Columbia public safety leaders discuss gun safety, recovery plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In Columbia, roughly 800 guns are recovered each year most of them being stolen and unreported, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. This issue was a topic of discussion during Tuesday's Columbia Public Safety Meeting, as leaders continue to work to curb issues of violence within the city.
Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
Man dead after single-car crash in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified on Wednesday the victim in a single-car accident. According to Coroner David West, 59-year-old Paul Baggett died after a his car hit a tree on Mill Creek Road. Baggett was the only person in the car, and was...
Rainy and cloudy turns stormy Friday in to the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our wet weather pattern will continue through the week and in to the weekend with more storms on the way. After a gloomy and wet Wednesday, rain totals didn't add up to all that much. A rather hefty band of rain set up across Richland...
Wreckage cleared after three-car accident on Harmon Street in Lexington
UPDATE: The wreck has been cleared from the roadway. Officials say the collision was caused by a driver who failed to give right of way. ORIGINAL: According to Lexington Police, Inbound traffic on East Main Street/US -1 at Harmon Street is being diverted due to a three car wreck Wednesday evening.
Structural steel company to invest $3 million into Richland County plant
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A major structural fabricated steel company in the region announced a $3 million investment into it's Columbia plant, according to a release by Richland County. Owen Steel Co., announced on Thursday of plans to invest into millions of dollars into the 440,000-square-foot Bluff Road...
