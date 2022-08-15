Effective: 2022-08-19 04:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Arizona, including eastern Apache. * WHEN...Until 730 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 426 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Slick Rock Wash, Black Soil Wash, Pueblo Colorado Wash, Meadow Wash, Piney Hill Creek, Kinlichee Creek, Wide Ruin Wash, Quartzite Canyon, Whiskey Creek, Coyote Wash, Puerco River, Red Clay Wash and Cienega Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Defiance, Window Rock, Red Lake Chapter House, Oak Springs Valley, Canyon De Chelly National Monument, Houck, St. Michaels, Sawmill. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 346 and 359. State Route 264 between mile markers 462 and 475. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

