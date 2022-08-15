Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Apache by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 04:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Arizona, including eastern Apache. * WHEN...Until 730 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 426 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Slick Rock Wash, Black Soil Wash, Pueblo Colorado Wash, Meadow Wash, Piney Hill Creek, Kinlichee Creek, Wide Ruin Wash, Quartzite Canyon, Whiskey Creek, Coyote Wash, Puerco River, Red Clay Wash and Cienega Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Defiance, Window Rock, Red Lake Chapter House, Oak Springs Valley, Canyon De Chelly National Monument, Houck, St. Michaels, Sawmill. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 346 and 359. State Route 264 between mile markers 462 and 475. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 04:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Arizona including the following areas, Northern Gila County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
