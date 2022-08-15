Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
Shortage of referees threatens high school sports this fall in Colorado
The smell of concession stand popcorn, the beat of the marching band, the roar of the crowd. High school sports are back, but a shortage of referees is threatening the games this fall.
UCF Women’s Soccer Wins 3-0 Over Florida Gators, Sahaydak Gets 100th Win
UCF Head Coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak gains 100th win with the Knights.
