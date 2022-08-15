ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
DOCENA, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident

One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
ATHENS, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
ATHENS, AL

