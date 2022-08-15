Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Kayti Garner was last seen in the Odenville area wearing a black Nike pullover with red pants and black sandals. She is described as being 5’3″ and weighing 110 pounds with […]
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl not seen for weeks in Jefferson County
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost two weeks. Simayah Branch was last seen Aug. 3 wearing black shorts and a black top in the Forestdale area. She is described as being 5’2″ and […]
Person found dead in house fire in Docena
DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
Investigation underway after 2 kids vanish from Walker County school for more than an hour
An investigation is underway after authorities say two young children left a Walker County elementary school and remained gone for more than an hour Tuesday before they were found by law enforcement officers. According to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson, police were notified at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday by a Walker...
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is tired of waiting for their house to be made whole, nine months after a tree truck fell through their roof while attempting to remove a tree limb. “I was actually sitting on the other side of that wall right there when the...
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
