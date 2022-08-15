BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO