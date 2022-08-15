Read full article on original website
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hamilton High to appeal football team's probation, ban from 2022 playoffs
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Hamilton High School will appeal the football team's probation and ban from the 2022 playoffs, which was handed down by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) on Monday due to a recruiting violation by defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty. Dougherty's recruiting violation comes from direct messages Dougherty sent...
'It's so much money': ASU students struggle with high cost of rent
PHOENIX — Rising rent prices in Arizona are hitting students at Arizona State University hard as more than 140,000 students start the new school year. "I'm really excited," said freshman Colleen Schaner. But with that enthusiasm, comes frustration, because finding a place to live these days, isn't always easy.
Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016
MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
'Our kids will no longer be stuck in underperforming schools': Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents
ARIZONA, USA — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
The feds declined to seriously cut Colorado River water use. Here’s what that means
ARIZONA, USA — With drought pummeling the Southwest and the country’s most important reservoirs scraping bottom, the Department of the Interior announced that the seven states that rely on it must reduce the water they pull from the Colorado River next year. The announced cuts are unprecedented. They...
Police investigating man who pulled gun on skaters at Gilbert church
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police said Thursday they’re investigating a viral video of a man confronting a group of skateboarders at a local church and pulling a handgun on them. The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
Valley dancers compete in World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Some 2,000 competitors from 35 countries are all competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship being held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix. “Hip Hop is just an adrenaline rush,” said Andrew Palma, coach of the RhythmiKidz Hip Hop dance team. Every...
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202. Officials stated the man was shot in the right...
Arizona brothers attempt to swim across America, one lake at a time
ARIZONA, USA — Two brothers from the Phoenix area are attempting something that no one in recorded history has tried: halfway through their journey of swimming in one lake in each of the 50 states in under 30 days, all for a good cause. For brothers Joe and John...
Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
Last 2 suspects convicted in 2010 death of Chandler detective
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The last remaining defendants of a criminal case involving the 2010 murder of a Chandler police officer have been sentenced to prison, almost exactly 12 years after the detective's death. Corey Royalty, 51, and Jerry Cockhearn, 37, were convicted this summer for their involvement in the...
Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
Fugitive injured in shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Task Force. Authorities said the shooting occurred near McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway Thursday evening. U.S Marshals said the incident began when task force members attempted...
'CODA' star and Mesa native Troy Kotsur receives key to the city
MESA, Arizona — He made history by becoming the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar; now, he has a key to the city where he was born and raised. Troy Kotsur, 54, was honored for his achievements as an actor in Downtown Mesa. Mayor John Giles presented the Key of the City to Kotsur Thursday night.
Arizona key beneficiary in $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under...
Fatal crash on US 60 in Mesa leaves 2 dead, freeway shutdown during morning commute
MESA, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a suspected impaired driver caused a crash on US 60 in Mesa early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of the roadway near Sossaman Road, the department said. All lanes were later reopened before 8 a.m.
'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near. Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows. The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th...
