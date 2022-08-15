ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

12 News

Hamilton High to appeal football team's probation, ban from 2022 playoffs

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Hamilton High School will appeal the football team's probation and ban from the 2022 playoffs, which was handed down by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) on Monday due to a recruiting violation by defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty. Dougherty's recruiting violation comes from direct messages Dougherty sent...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016

MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
MESA, AZ
12 News

'Our kids will no longer be stuck in underperforming schools': Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents

ARIZONA, USA — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202. Officials stated the man was shot in the right...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Last 2 suspects convicted in 2010 death of Chandler detective

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The last remaining defendants of a criminal case involving the 2010 murder of a Chandler police officer have been sentenced to prison, almost exactly 12 years after the detective's death. Corey Royalty, 51, and Jerry Cockhearn, 37, were convicted this summer for their involvement in the...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Fugitive injured in shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Task Force. Authorities said the shooting occurred near McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway Thursday evening. U.S Marshals said the incident began when task force members attempted...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

'CODA' star and Mesa native Troy Kotsur receives key to the city

MESA, Arizona — He made history by becoming the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar; now, he has a key to the city where he was born and raised. Troy Kotsur, 54, was honored for his achievements as an actor in Downtown Mesa. Mayor John Giles presented the Key of the City to Kotsur Thursday night.
MESA, AZ
