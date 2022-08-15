Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year
Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
Barcelona owe €102 million in wages to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets
Barcelona reportedly owe a whopping €102 million in wages to their two captains, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The club's financial struggles have been well documented and they have to activate a number of economic levers in order to register their new players for the new La Liga season.
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
"Departure is possible" - Journalist drops bombshell claim about Liverpool star
Naby Keita is unhappy with his situation at Liverpool, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Guinea international is out of contract at the end of the season, and there haven’t been any murmurs of an extension as of yet. Keita has only had five minutes of action...
Harvey Elliott reveals what really happened in Liverpool's changing room following Nunez red card
Darwin Nuñez let his new teammates down on Monday night as a moment of madness handed him an early bath against Crystal Palace, and Harvey Elliott has revealed the reaction in the dressing room. Elliott claims the Liverpool squad rallied around the Uruguayan and told him he wasn’t at...
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
"He Made A Mistake, Darwin, So Of Course We Will Talk About It" - Jurgen Klopp On Darwin Nunez Red Card
Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say last night about Darwin Nunez's first red card in only his first start for Liverpool. It wasn't all positive from the Liverpool Manager when asked about his young striker.
Elon Musk sends fans into meltdown after announcing he's buying Manchester United
Manchester United fans’ prayers have finally been answered. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to buy the football club in an extravagant tweet that has sent football fans into meltdown. The billionaire tweeted: “Also I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”. Although Musk has a history of...
Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder
Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News
Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season. Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
Liverpool want to sign 'fantastic' Premier League midfielder player who once dreamed of joining Man United
Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs keen on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after his strong start to the 2022/23 season. The Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 20-year-old according to 90min, but Manchester United - who he rejected to join Brighton in January 2021, maintain their strong interest this time around.
"This line came in" - 120k-a-week Liverpool star could leave this summer
Naby Keita could leave Liverpool in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Emma Paton. Keita has been left frustrated with his situation at Anfield, having not played the minutes he feels he deserves, and with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, he could seek a late departure from Merseyside.
Casemiro's move to Man Utd will reunite love affair with Cristiano Ronaldo
Is signing Casemiro Manchester United's version of having a child to save their marriage with Cristiano Ronaldo?. Ronaldo has been desperately trying to divorce himself from United all summer, in an attempt to further cement his record in the Champions League. Not too many clubs have been lining up outside...
"There is no better club to be in this moment" - Manchester City defender details reasons for signing a contract extension
During his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, there is no denying that Joao Cancelo failed to stake a claim in the side. Starting a mere 13 games in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign, the Serie A champion struggled to displace Kyle Walker in the side. However, it’s...
