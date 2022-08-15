Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
White Horse Rd. opens after stand-off concludes
A stand-off shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Anderson County
SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a traffic stop led to a standoff on White Horse Road. FOX Carolina viewer Anna captured footage of a standoff scene on White Horse Road in Greenville County. Rep. Neal Collins shares emotional account of Upstate teen impacted by abortion ban. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Gaffney, coroner says
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Cherokee County Thursday night. Around 9:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading west on Highway 150 when they went off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree, according to Highway Patrol.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
4 Legged Friends : Emerson
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
‘Keep your eyes open’: Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. teen
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Monday. Jaliyah Bre’shae Paschal was last seen long Abbeville Highway, according to deputies. Paschal is described as five foot six and has both nostrils pierced. If...
Man dies days after shooting in Greenville Co.
A man who was injured in a Greenville County shooting in early August has died.
WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
FOX Carolina
Tropical Storm Fred: 1 year later
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
