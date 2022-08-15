ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit renters, housing advocates want to form citywide tenants association

By Nushrat Rahman, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zS02x_0hIBHDX500

M. Lewis Bass has been looking for affordable housing for five years, but has faced roadblocks along the way — he makes too much money for income-based housing; he doesn't make enough for market rate units, and waiting lists are long.

Bass, 71, of Detroit, attended the orientation for what would be a citywide tenants association on Sunday at the Spirit of Detroit Plaza and encouraged residents to get involved. Renters, he said, need to organize in their neighborhoods to voice their concerns and understand their rights.

There's a need for more affordable and safe housing in the majority renter city, renters and advocates said.

The Detroit Tenants Association would be a start for renters in the city to protect themselves, said Steven Rimmer, coordinator of the Tenants Association of New Center Plaza and the Marlenor. Rent prices, he said, are rising and displacing longtime Detroiters.

"It's just been a struggle," said Bass, who is on a fixed income and has been a renter for 49 years.

Ultimately, Bass wants to live in a place with other seniors. He's looking for a low-rise building that is accessible in case the elevators break down. Application fees alone cost money — between $35 to $75 in his experience — and prospective renters may not even hear back about vacancies, he said.

Renters, he said, should be able to share concerns around repairs and have those issues addressed in the place they call home.

As of 2015, 51% of Detroit households are renters, compared with 49% of homeowners, according to a Detroit Future City report looking at American Community Survey data.

"You shouldn't be put out of your place because you filed a complaint and that's what's happening all over the city, all over the nation," Bass said Sunday. "We want to put a stop to that. We need tenants' rights. We need to be able to fight back because right now all you got is three choices: you either give in, give up or give it all you got."

The group aims to fight for rent control, Rimmer said. Michigan law prohibits local governments from designating the amount of rent a private residential property charges.

They also want a "right to renew" their lease and say renters are in a vulnerable position after their lease ends. According to Michigan Legal Help, a person can keep living in their home if they have an agreement with their landlord after a lease ends, and can negotiate a new contract or become a month-to-month tenant.

Evan Villeneuve, of the Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition, said there are several issues to tackle: evictions, the shortage of affordable housing, dilapidated housing and seniors needing home repairs.

"We have to recognize that housing is a human right," Villeneuve said. "There's no better time than now to start a coalition of different groups coming together to work on housing issues."

The group is mobilizing as a $1.1 billion rent assistance program — meant to keep vulnerable Michigan renters housed during the COVID-19 pandemic — winds down and advocates worry that eviction filings will go up.

Earlier this year, Detroit City Council passed an ordinance that provides free lawyers for low-income Detroiters facing eviction but long-term funding, advocates have said, is an ongoing concern.

The city of Detroit over the summer announced a plan to support vulnerable renters after the statewide rent aid program ends, including lawyers for those in court facing eviction, potential job placement through a city program and assistance getting into emergency shelter.

Detroit City Council Member Angela Whitfield-Calloway, who represents District 2, said on Sunday that she has faced eviction in college and after she graduated. She said her office has been working to bring landlords into compliance, but that all branches of city government need to work together to tackle residents' housing concerns.

"It's not fun coming home and all your things are outside on the curb. I've been there more than once," Whitfield-Calloway said.

Nushrat Rahman covers issues related to economic mobility for the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Detroit as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA.

Contact Nushrat: nrahman@freepress.com; 313-348-7558. Follow her on Twitter: @NushratR. Sign up for Bridge Detroit's newsletter. Become a Free Press subscriber.

Comments / 7

Andre Abrams
3d ago

most of those who are having problems have a history of not paying rent on time. why is it that they think housing is a human right? GET A JOB AND SET Some GOALS INSTEAD OF LOOKING FOR A HAND OUT. IT SHOULD BE AGAINST THE LAW FOR SOMEONE RO TRY TO RENT A HOME AND DONT EVEN HAVE A JOB.

Reply
5
Terri Wagner
3d ago

I don't understand the, "housing is a human right", statement. Is that to say that you believe that it should be provided for you ?

Reply
3
Orenda Dyer
3d ago

yes...they think everything to sub stain their life should be provided for. why just them, there, why not state wide.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Historic Detroit apartment buildings reopen in Jefferson Chalmers after lying vacant for decades

For the first time in 40 years, two historic apartment buildings in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood have reopened -- and they’re newly renovated. The two buildings -- on Marlborough Street, 910 (South) and 1031 (North), will feature 23 multi-family housing units, with 13 reserved at deeply affordable housing rates between 50% and 60% area median income (AMI).
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
wdet.org

New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one

On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Detroit City Council
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 17, 2022: Judge keeps restraining order that blocks enforcement of Michigan abortion ban in place

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. An Oakland County Judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. According to The Detroit News, Judge Jacob Cunningham signed an order keeping a temporary restraining order in place. The decision blocks enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction. Cunningham’s announcement comes after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan’s constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban. Legal battles over Michigan’s ban began this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
The Detroit Free Press

11-foot 'Floating Citadel' sculpture unveiled outside Detroit's Huntington Place

Detroit’s newest public art installation was unveiled Wednesday evening in front of Huntington Place. Detroit-based artist Scott Hocking’s “Floating Citadel,” a giant, globe-like structure made of bronze and spanning 11 feet in diameter, was debuted by the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) Art Foundation along with Mayor Mike Duggan, and dedicated to Larry Alexander, the first DRCFA chairman. ...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Take in great views at these rooftop bars in metro Detroit

Summer is the season for rooftops, and in metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to take in great views and enjoy good food and drinks. From smaller rooftops only on the second floor, to ones at the top of hotels in the heart of Downtown Detroit, you can find whatever you’re looking for at different restaurants with rooftop seating.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Union representing nurses at University of Michigan sues over workload

The union representing nurses at the University of Michigan filed a lawsuit and unfair labor practice charge alleging the university is refusing to bargain over nurses' workloads in contract negotiations, affecting not only the nurses but also patients. The Michigan Nurses Association and its local bargaining unit, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, filed the lawsuit this week in the Court of Claims. They are asking for an injunction to bargain workload ratios immediately pending a ruling by the Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy