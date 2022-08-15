ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
Paddling the Tualatin River

The Tualatin River meanders through neighborhoods on the western edge of the Portland metro. Kayakers can enjoy views of trees and wildlife on the slow-moving river.
TUALATIN, OR
Hello, Rose City! premieres on KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
Meet Lacey Evans, Hello, Rose City! host

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lacey Evans is the host and producer of KGW’s new experiential and unique lifestyle show, Hello, Rose City!. Lacey previously worked at KGW between 2014 and 2020 as a fill-in traffic and weather anchor on KGW News at Sunrise. An Oregon native, Lacey has spent...
PORTLAND, OR
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.
PORTLAND, OR
OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Behind the scenes: The transformation of the Hello, Rose City! set

PORTLAND, Ore. — In March of 2022, KGW began turning an old sports set into a fresh, modern space for a brand new lifestyle show called: Hello, Rose City!. “We wanted it to be bright and cheery while also feeling warm and inviting,” says the show’s executive producer, Ellen Boynton. “We painted all the bricks a bright new shade of white. We also wanted to give a nod to Portland’s St. Johns Bridge in picking the green color for the metal beams." She adds, "It's not an exact match. It's a bit more saturated teal color, but a bold pop of color was necessary to accentuate the giant beams that rise out of the ground and frame the set’s center wall.”
PORTLAND, OR
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Be a guest on Hello, Rose City!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Want to be on Hello, Rose City!, Portland’s upbeat, entertaining and freshest lifestyle show? Great! Shoot us an email us at hellorosecity@kgw.com or, we’re on Instagram: @hellorosecity . Hello, Rose City! also offers sponsored segments, which includes the opportunity for a specific marketed message,...
PORTLAND, OR
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired

SALEM, Ore. — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in crisis,...
OREGON STATE
