Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Highway 26 lanes shut down west of Portland after vehicle fire spreads
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
KGW
PHOTOS: Portland receives beagle plane
A plane full of beagles touched down in Oregon on Aug. 20. Close to 150 dogs were on the flight, with 80 destined for OHS.
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
KGW
Paddling the Tualatin River
The Tualatin River meanders through neighborhoods on the western edge of the Portland metro. Kayakers can enjoy views of trees and wildlife on the slow-moving river.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
KGW
Hello, Rose City! premieres on KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall from trail near Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A woman died on Friday after falling 100-feet from a trail near Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers received a report around 1:15 p.m. that a woman had suffered a head injury after falling near Wiesendanger...
KGW
Meet Lacey Evans, Hello, Rose City! host
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lacey Evans is the host and producer of KGW’s new experiential and unique lifestyle show, Hello, Rose City!. Lacey previously worked at KGW between 2014 and 2020 as a fill-in traffic and weather anchor on KGW News at Sunrise. An Oregon native, Lacey has spent...
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
KGW
Behind the scenes: The transformation of the Hello, Rose City! set
PORTLAND, Ore. — In March of 2022, KGW began turning an old sports set into a fresh, modern space for a brand new lifestyle show called: Hello, Rose City!. “We wanted it to be bright and cheery while also feeling warm and inviting,” says the show’s executive producer, Ellen Boynton. “We painted all the bricks a bright new shade of white. We also wanted to give a nod to Portland’s St. Johns Bridge in picking the green color for the metal beams." She adds, "It's not an exact match. It's a bit more saturated teal color, but a bold pop of color was necessary to accentuate the giant beams that rise out of the ground and frame the set’s center wall.”
‘We are hopeful for the future’: Abortion rights advocates gather in Southeast Portland ahead of November election
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that upturned abortion rights nationwide, the fight to keep that care accessible continues here in Oregon. Abortion rights advocates gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland Sunday morning to try and motivate the community ahead of the November election.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KGW
Be a guest on Hello, Rose City!
PORTLAND, Ore. — Want to be on Hello, Rose City!, Portland’s upbeat, entertaining and freshest lifestyle show? Great! Shoot us an email us at hellorosecity@kgw.com or, we’re on Instagram: @hellorosecity . Hello, Rose City! also offers sponsored segments, which includes the opportunity for a specific marketed message,...
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in crisis,...
Pilot dead after amateur-built plane crashes in rural Linn County
SCIO, Ore. — Authorities said Sunday evening that one person died and another person was severely injured after a small plane crashed near the Linn County community of Scio that afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff's Office was notified around 2 p.m. of a single-engine plane crash east of Scio...
KGW
