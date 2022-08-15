Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
NRVNews
Robertson, Jr., David Wayne
David Wayne Robertson, Jr, 49 of Pearisburg, VA departed this life suddenly August 16, 2022 under the care of his loving family and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on August 29, 1972, he was a son of David Lee Robertson and Bridget Hogan Robertson. David had worked...
NRVNews
Miller, Patricia H.
Patricia H. Miller of Blacksburg, VA, age 90, was granted her angel wings on August 12, 2022. Pat was born in Elgin, Illinois on August 21, 1931 and moved with her family to San Carlos, California. She graduated from the University of Idaho where she also met and married Donald...
NRVNews
Goad, Hugh Wade
Hugh Wade Goad, 91 of Floyd County, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Winnie Martin Goad; parents, Herman Walter & Lauretta Wade Goad; and brother, Collis Goad. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Nelson Martin (Bonnie) and family; and special...
NRVNews
Weddle, Barbara Dove
Barbara J. Dove Weddle, age 64 of Blacksburg VA. died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on August 14, 2022. She was born in Radford VA on May 5th, 1958 to the late Marshall Jackson Dove Sr. and Betty Mack Davis Dove. She is survived by brothers: Jack Dove and wife Melani,...
NRVNews
Weddle, Iva Leo
Iva Leo Weddle, 85 of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Weddle; parents, Levi Jesse and Ollie Mae Virginia Davis Weddle; and brother, J.C. Weddle. He is survived by his three sons & daughter-in-law, Danny & Shirley Weddle, Michael...
NRVNews
Spangler, Louise Watterson
Louise Watterson Spangler, 102, of Elliston, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born on Friday, June 18, 1920, in Elliston, Va., daughter of the late Charles “Bud” and Susie Watterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Spangler; sister, Elizabeth Kicklighter; brothers, Charles Watterson Jr. (June), and Samuel Watterson.
NRVNews
Hanks, Betty Alderman
Betty A. Hanks, 82 went to her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She lived in Christiansburg, Virginia. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Pearl Alderman; first husband, Robert Quesenberry; and second husband, Frank Hanks. She is survived by her children, Donna McCall, Terry Quesenberry,...
NRVNews
Garland, Brandice Alley
Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
NRVNews
Collins, Douglas Miller
Douglas Miller Collins, 70 of Narrows, VA departed this life August 15, 2022 in the care of his family. Born in Giles County on November 27, 1951, he was a son of the late Miller and Lucille Snidow Collins. Douglas was retired from Radford Arsenal. His primary love was to...
NRVNews
Chan, Alice
Alice Chan, age 71 of Pulaski, VA passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born June 9, 1951 in Taiwan she was the daughter of the late Chia Bin Tang & Fang Ping Tao Tang. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She and her spouse, King Chan, were former owners of Beijing Restaurant and Motel.
NRVNews
Gibson, Doris Semones
Doris Ann Semones Gibson, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Libbie Semones; and her loving husband of 69 years, Bill Gibson. Doris worked in the banking industry for 45 years having been employed with First and Merchants...
NRVNews
Montgomery, Shelley Evans
Shelley Evans Montgomery, age 90 of Salem passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in the Salem Health and Rehab. Born May 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Donnie Edgar Montgomery and Josie Quesenberry Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Les Montgomery, and sisters, Catherine Harris, Evelyn Walters, and Reba Farmer.
