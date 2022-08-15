ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eilish McColgan claims a silver medal in the women's 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships in Munich to add to her Commonwealth Games gold... as the Scot's stunning summer continues

Daily Mail
After collecting two medals in the first 11 years of her senior career, Eilish McColgan has now won a further three in the space of 12 days by taking the European 10,000m silver in Munich on Monday.

While this late-career flourish has been a delight for the 31-year-old, there was also a slight sense of surprise and regret that she was beaten to gold by Turkey’s Yasemin Can.

McColgan, who won the 10,000m and took 5,000m silver at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, was a firm favourite and had set the pace for two-thirds of the race when Can launched a stunning break for the line.

Eilish McColgan won a European silver medal in the 10,000m in Munich on Monday evening
Turkey's Yasemin Can moved clear of her rivals in the final laps to win the gold medal

The Kenyan-born athlete, the winner of this race in 2016, set off on a blistering procession of 65-second laps and in the face of all expectations, she did not wilt.

McColgan, exhausted by her summer schedule, could not respond and crossed in 30:42, nine seconds behind.

‘I’m sort of happy, sort of disappointed,’ said McColgan, who will contest the 5,000m final on Thursday.

McColgan revealed she was 'proud' after winning another medal at a major championships

‘It was probably a tough ask to do three races in Eugene (at the World Championships) two in the Commonwealth Games and then to come back here again. It was a such a high last week, I found it difficult to gee myself up and get ready for another champs but I am proud.

‘If you’d told me at the beginning of the year I'd have three medals I wouldn’t have believed you.’

Dina Asher-Smith will attempt to defend her 100m title on Tuesday night.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

