What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Walmart Might Never Go Back to Its 24-Hour Format — Here's Why

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on many establishments and the way they worked. Many businesses were forced to work remotely while many retail establishments had to ramp up their online plans to stay relevant. Walmart had to contend with many changes too. One of which was that it had to reduce its working hours. Now that the pandemic has subsided to an extent, when will Walmart be open 24 hours again?
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
