I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Walmart Employees Reveal The Chilling Code System Used To Announce Emergencies
Working in the world of retail comes with an array of challenges, from difficult customers to long hours walking around tending to the store’s stock. Monotony is another source of frustration, but maybe that’s also a blessing in disguise, as employees at Walmart learn what different code words signify for its emergency warning system.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Walmart Might Never Go Back to Its 24-Hour Format — Here's Why
The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on many establishments and the way they worked. Many businesses were forced to work remotely while many retail establishments had to ramp up their online plans to stay relevant. Walmart had to contend with many changes too. One of which was that it had to reduce its working hours. Now that the pandemic has subsided to an extent, when will Walmart be open 24 hours again?
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster
Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
