LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
OPINION: State Rep. Candidate Shepard Opposes Changes To MCAS Test Score Requirement For Graduation
FRAMINGHAM – I join nearly 100 Massachusetts state legislators in opposing raising the MCAS test score requirement for high school graduation. Such an increase would further disproportionately impact students with disabilities, students of color, and English language learners, while increasing anxiety and stress among all students and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental health of students, and this change to the graduation requirement would only further harm them.
Hugo Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Framingham School Committee member Beverly Hugo in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth Shepard is a winning combination of integrity, proven experience and an impressive record of results,” added Beverly Hugo. “She is a brilliant, empathetic strategist who tirelessly advocates for what is best for all of Framingham’s residents. Please join me in supporting Margareth as the next state representative for the 6th Middlesex District-the only candidate who needs no learning curve by already having collaboratively worked with state legislators and achieving groundbreaking results!”
City of Framingham Advertising For Special Needs Director For Parks & Recreation
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department is advertising for a special needs director. The part-time position, which would be 15 to 30 hours per month, has a posted salary of $19.57 per hour. The position was posted on the City of Framingham’s website today,...
Framingham City Council Approves Hamerla For 3-year Term on South Middlesex Regional School Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s nominee for the South Middlesex Regional Vocation School Committee, which oversee Keefe Technical High school. Re-nominated to the School Committee was District 3 resident Sara Hamerla. Her term now ends on June...
LETTER: Trust State Rep. Candidate Shepard’s Vision & Leadership
FRAMINGHAM – It is with great joy and confidence that I endorse Margaret Shepard as a well-prepared and committed State Representative candidate. I do admire her consistent growth as a business owner, community leader and advocate for our community. As a Brazilian immigrant still learning about the fabric of...
Tersoni & Gallagher Approved For Another term on Loring Arena Advisory Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16 unanimously approved the re-appointment of Joseph Tersoni and Mark Gallagher to the Loring Arena Advisory Committee. In July, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky nominated the two to another 3-year term on the 7-member Committee. The Loring Arena Advisory Committee is comprised...
Framingham Council Approves Colten & Macklin To Historic Boards
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night unanimously approved District 1 resident Lewis Colten to the Framingham Historical Commission and District 3 resident Andrew Macklin to the Framingham Historic District Commission. Both terms will end on June 30, 2025. Colten is an architect. Macklin was an alternate member...
Forman-Oath & Anderson Approved For Framingham Conservation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved two individuals to the 7-member Conservation Commission. In July, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky re-nominated Jennifer Foman-Orth to the 7-member Conservation Commission. She lives in District 1. A member of the Commission since 2013, she is...
LETTER: Sousa Has Enthusiasm & Work Ethic To Be Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila’s energy is impressive. We need a new generation of leaders in our government to help pave the way for our future. Sousa has the skills, enthusiasm and work ethic to get the job done. She is what Framingham needs. Jane Abro. Framingham.
OPINION: Reliable Public Transit Reduces Traffic & Helps Preserve Our Environment
FRAMINGHAM – Reliable local public transit provides a valuable service, reduces traffic and helps preserve our environment. Yesterday Maura Healey released her transportation plan. I look forward to working with her to make public transportation in Framingham and the Commonwealth accessible, reliable, affordable and safe. Today I had the...
Woman Chairs Framingham City Council For First Time
FRAMINGHAM – Tonight is a first for the new City of Framingham. For the first time, since Framingham became a City on January 1, 2018, the City Council was chaired by a woman. City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani jr. had surgery last week, and could not attend the meeting...
Former Framingham Mayor & Former City Council Chair Endorse Driscoll For Lt. Governor
SALEM – Today, August 16, Kim Driscoll announced the endorsement of over 50 new leaders across the Commonwealth who are supporting her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. The list of endorsers include former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Tom O’Neill, former Congressman Bill Delahunt, labor unions such as Teamster Local 25 and Mass Retirees, legislators, mayors, county officials, city councilors, school committee members, and Democratic State Committee members from Worthington to Gloucester to New Bedford and everywhere in between.
City Council Approves Pologe For Another Term on Framingham License Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 17, unanimously approved Framingham License Commissioner Stuart Pologe for another 3-year term. Current Framingham License Commission Chair Tiel Wadland is stepping down as chair and leaving the Commission. She did not seek re-appointment. She is an original member of the Commission, which was formed in 2018, when Framingham became a City.
Senators Markey & Warren, Assistant Speaker Clark, & Congressional Delegation Celebrate $189 Million Federal Funding To Transition To Zero- & Low-Emission Bus Fleet
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo of electric bus) ***. BOSTON – Senator Edward J. Markey...
7 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were7 students from Natick. They were:. Emily Bubonovich, Class of 2025.
Keaveny On College of the Holy Cross Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. among those on the list was Ashland student Alison Keaveny, a member of the class of...
Attorney General Healey Applauds Education Regulations To Help Students Receive Loan Relief
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey co-led a coalition of 19 attorneys general in commending the U.S. Department of Education for its far-reaching proposed regulatory reforms and in urging the Department to adopt additional improvements to achieve equitable and transparent relief for student borrowers. The coalition submitted public...
8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Crocker & Deleon on Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were:. Katherine Crocker of Marlborough, Class of 2025. Nilda Deleon of...
