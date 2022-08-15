ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: State Rep. Candidate Shepard Opposes Changes To MCAS Test Score Requirement For Graduation

FRAMINGHAM – I join nearly 100 Massachusetts state legislators in opposing raising the MCAS test score requirement for high school graduation. Such an increase would further disproportionately impact students with disabilities, students of color, and English language learners, while increasing anxiety and stress among all students and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental health of students, and this change to the graduation requirement would only further harm them.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hugo Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Framingham School Committee member Beverly Hugo in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth Shepard is a winning combination of integrity, proven experience and an impressive record of results,” added Beverly Hugo. “She is a brilliant, empathetic strategist who tirelessly advocates for what is best for all of Framingham’s residents. Please join me in supporting Margareth as the next state representative for the 6th Middlesex District-the only candidate who needs no learning curve by already having collaboratively worked with state legislators and achieving groundbreaking results!”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Former Framingham Mayor & Former City Council Chair Endorse Driscoll For Lt. Governor

SALEM – Today, August 16, Kim Driscoll announced the endorsement of over 50 new leaders across the Commonwealth who are supporting her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. The list of endorsers include former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Tom O’Neill, former Congressman Bill Delahunt, labor unions such as Teamster Local 25 and Mass Retirees, legislators, mayors, county officials, city councilors, school committee members, and Democratic State Committee members from Worthington to Gloucester to New Bedford and everywhere in between.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City Council Approves Pologe For Another Term on Framingham License Commission

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 17, unanimously approved Framingham License Commissioner Stuart Pologe for another 3-year term. Current Framingham License Commission Chair Tiel Wadland is stepping down as chair and leaving the Commission. She did not seek re-appointment. She is an original member of the Commission, which was formed in 2018, when Framingham became a City.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Senators Markey & Warren, Assistant Speaker Clark, & Congressional Delegation Celebrate $189 Million Federal Funding To Transition To Zero- & Low-Emission Bus Fleet

In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo of electric bus) ***. BOSTON – Senator Edward J. Markey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Attorney General Healey Applauds Education Regulations To Help Students Receive Loan Relief

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey co-led a coalition of 19 attorneys general in commending the U.S. Department of Education for its far-reaching proposed regulatory reforms and in urging the Department to adopt additional improvements to achieve equitable and transparent relief for student borrowers. The coalition submitted public...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

8 Natick Students Earn Dean's List at Assumption College

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
NATICK, MA
