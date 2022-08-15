Brain fog and other neurological issues may linger for two years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a study published Aug. 17 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. analyzed health records from more than 1.4 million people, mostly from the U.S., who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Jan. 20, 2020, and April 13, 2022. Researchers compared their outcomes to those of an equal number of patients with other respiratory infections.

