Brain fog may last for 2 years after COVID-19, study finds
Brain fog and other neurological issues may linger for two years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a study published Aug. 17 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. analyzed health records from more than 1.4 million people, mostly from the U.S., who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Jan. 20, 2020, and April 13, 2022. Researchers compared their outcomes to those of an equal number of patients with other respiratory infections.
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
AHA, Joint Commission launch comprehensive heart attack center certification
The American Heart Association, in collaboration with the Joint Commission, launched a new certification July 1 to ensure effective care for patients experiencing cardiac events. The Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification completed the available cardiac systems of care program and provided a new standard of certified care, according to an...
Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes
Los Angeles-based researchers found that stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are on the rise. Here are five findings from their study published Aug. 18 in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are increasing at a rate of 1.3 percent per year. White women have lower...
UW Medicine Heart Institute 1st to perform minimally invasive heart tumor removal
Interventional cardiologists at the Seattle-based UW Medicine Heart Institute performed the first minimally invasive heart tumor removal using a catheter-delivered device July 27. The procedure only took James McCabe, MD, and Zachary Steinberg, MD, 30 minutes to complete. The 54-year-old patient avoided the typical open-heart surgery and significant recovery standard...
'This is doable': A roadmap to monkeypox response from Providence, 2 more systems
With a low hospitalization and death rate for monkeypox, health systems don't expect the outbreak to pose a large burden on inpatient care. Still, ramping up communication and infection control policies are key to alleviating employee concerns and providing effective care to infected patients who may show up in ambulatory settings, healthcare leaders say.
US to roll back coverage of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments starting this fall
The Biden administration is set to begin shifting costs of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the commercial market, ending the practice of the U.S. government purchasing the drugs and making them available at no cost, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 18. HHS is set to hold an Aug. 30...
Novant hospital just missed Medicare contract termination, report says
A Novant hospital in North Carolina narrowly avoided termination of its Medicare contract Aug. 12 by hiring hundreds of nurses to address issues state inspectors identified in June, according to an Aug. 17 report from WECT News 6. Most of the newest hires were travel nurses, the station said. CMS...
Where innovation is needed most in healthcare
Innovative solutions are needed in almost every aspect of healthcare including its delivery to consumers, its technology and its business models. Three health system chief innovation officers told Becker's areas where healthcare innovation can grow. Question: Where do you think innovation is most needed in the healthcare space?. Note: Responses...
'It is physicians in the room with the patient, not lawmakers': Medical groups oppose Idaho abortion law
Ten medical organizations have come out in support of the Justice Department's lawsuit against Idaho that opposes the state's near-total abortion ban. On Aug. 15, the organizations — including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — filed an amicus brief that argues Idaho's restrictions are inconsistent with federal law, medical ethics and legal and clinical standards for emergency medicine.
The best pieces of advice 4 CNOs from top 10 hospitals have ever received
Four nursing chiefs from US News & World Report's best ranked hospitals recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received – whether it be from colleagues or family members. Editor's note: These responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Karen Grimley, PhD, RN....
Dr. Raymond Damadian, inventor of the first MRI scanner, dies at 86
Raymond Damadian, MD, who built the first MRI scanner more than forty years ago, died Aug. 3, The New York Times reported Aug. 17. He was 86. Dr. Damadian's research helped revolutionize the field of diagnostic medicine, with MRI scans now widely relied on to diagnose cancer and other conditions.
Optum Store adds $55 telehealth visits
Optum's online marketplace, which aims to provide affordable healthcare products and services, now has virtual care visits. Optum Store is offering same-day virtual appointments for patients with COVID-19, allergies, acute pain, skin problems, sinus and ear infections, colds and other conditions. Patients with sprains, burns, cuts and bruises can also use the virtual service to consult a clinician.
More physicians observing colleagues behaving badly: 6 report findings
Forty-one percent of physicians have seen other clinicians behave inappropriately in the workplace, up from 35 percent in 2021, Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Behaving Badly: Stress and Hardship Trigger Misconduct" report found. The report, published Aug. 19, surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about misconduct they've observed among their colleagues. Respondents were...
Nebraska's 1st suspected death from brain-eating amoeba reported
A child in Nebraska is suspected to have died from a rare instance of being infected by a brain-eating amoeba, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Aug. 17. The CDC is conducting further testing to confirm, ABC News reported Aug. 18. If confirmed, it would be the...
Staten Island University hospital opens $17.5M heart unit
N.Y.-based Staten Island University Hospital opened its $17.5 million, 19 bed cardiovascular unit in the Heart Tower of its North campus. Each single-bed suite contains full cardiac services, including atrial fibrillation, cardiac catheterization, catheter ablation, CT angiography, electrophysiology, noninvasive diagnostics, peripheral artery treatment and peripheral vascular treatment. The cardiovascular care...
5 states with highest, lowest MRSA rates
Hospitals in Vermont have the lowest rate of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections in the country, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The HAI measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during their inpatient stay, when compared to similar hospitals.
The 3 most common words in Dr. Michael Osterholm's vocabulary right now
Though COVID-19 in the U.S. has plateaued, uncertainty still surrounds the trajectory of the pandemic and symptoms associated with the virus. Michael Osterholm, PhD, director of the Center for Infectious Disease, Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, referred to this phase of the pandemic as a 'stay-tuned moment' in a July 13 interview with Becker's and maintained there are still many unknowns a month later in an Aug. 18 interview.
Viewpoint: No need to rename monkeypox
Renaming monkeypox will not solve missteps in the nation's response to its outbreak and would do little to prevent hateful people from shaming others, a physician writes in a piece published Aug. 17 in The Atlantic. The World Health Organization is accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to...
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital plans to spend $10M on modernizing hospital
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Fla., will spend $10 million on modernizing its 204-bed facility for patient comfort, the Citrus County Chronicle reported Aug. 16. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, CEO of Citrus Hospital, told the publication that patients expect modern and state-of-the-art rooms and facilities. The hospital already expanded...
