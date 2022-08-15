Read full article on original website
KULR8
2022 Crow Fair Kick-off
CROW AGENCY, Mont. -- Hundreds of Crow people are gathered on the reservation right now, as the 103rd Crow Fair is kicking off tonight. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the crow fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. Crow fair is known as the...
Landon's Legacy elated about Miracle Field's opening in Billings
The grand opening is set for 5:00 p.m. to show off an all-inclusive baseball field will allow anyone with physical or mental disabilities to play the game on a safe surface.
montanarightnow.com
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
KULR8
Crow Fair History
BILLINGS, Mont. - “In 1904, after we settled on the reservation and they made us want to be farmers, there was nothing to do. So Agent Reynolds from the BIA developed this and said let's get the families together. Bring in their crops, bring in their livestock and see who has the best crops this year. Let's see who has the best livestock,” Shawn Backbone said.
KULR8
Recreationists reminded to stay off private property in East Rosebud Lake Area
RED LODGE, Mont. - Forest officials are reminding recreationists to keep off private property in the East Rosebud Lake area. Flooding in June cut off vehicle access to much of the East Rosebud drainage, and the Custer Gallatin National Forest says some recreationists who are hiking into the area are trespassing onto private property.
Billings Clinic in Bozeman looking for more nurses as it prepares to open
Much like other hospitals around Montana, Billings Clinic is doing everything they can to recruit more nurses and retain the nurses they do have.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Bald eagle rescued in Billings Heights, thanks to good Samaritan
Not much was happening along Yellowstone River Road in the Billings Heights Wednesday, but on Tuesday, it was the site of a rescue operation. A juvenile bald eagle was electrocuted by a power line.
Adorable Puppy Needs a Home in Billings, as Does 3-Legged Dog
Our featured Wet Nose this week is an 8-week-old puppy named Leo, who is full of personality. He's a Boxer mix and looking for his person now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this adorable young pup:. Leo is a...
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
NBCMontana
Billings officials investigate shooting at Metra Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting at Metra Park in Billings on Sunday night. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the one person was shot in the leg at the fair at Metra Park. Officials have said it appears that this...
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Montana teen travels country with her prize-winning steer
It's all part of a winning formula for 16-year-old Kaydin Kumpula as she travels the country with a can of cattle hairspray and her coach, Dan Vanek.
Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?
By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
Billings parents frustrated after daughter attacked by neighbor's dog
8-year-old Arianna Big Day is recovering after her parents say she was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in the Cherry Creek mobile home park in the Billings Heights.
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
