Billings, MT

KULR8

2022 Crow Fair Kick-off

CROW AGENCY, Mont. -- Hundreds of Crow people are gathered on the reservation right now, as the 103rd Crow Fair is kicking off tonight. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the crow fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. Crow fair is known as the...
CROW AGENCY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Crow Fair History

BILLINGS, Mont. - “In 1904, after we settled on the reservation and they made us want to be farmers, there was nothing to do. So Agent Reynolds from the BIA developed this and said let's get the families together. Bring in their crops, bring in their livestock and see who has the best crops this year. Let's see who has the best livestock,” Shawn Backbone said.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Billings, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Billings, MT
Montana Health
KULR8

Recreationists reminded to stay off private property in East Rosebud Lake Area

RED LODGE, Mont. - Forest officials are reminding recreationists to keep off private property in the East Rosebud Lake area. Flooding in June cut off vehicle access to much of the East Rosebud drainage, and the Custer Gallatin National Forest says some recreationists who are hiking into the area are trespassing onto private property.
RED LODGE, MT
Sarah
cowboystatedaily.com

Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says "Awful Feeling"

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
NBCMontana

Billings officials investigate shooting at Metra Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting at Metra Park in Billings on Sunday night. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the one person was shot in the leg at the fair at Metra Park. Officials have said it appears that this...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Cat Country 102.9

Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?

By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
MONTANA STATE

