ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man accused of post office assault now facing felony charge

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiFmt_0hIBEJIA00

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say assaulted a postal supervisor at the Bridge Creek Post Office because they wouldn’t return a package he had mailed a couple hours earlier now faces a felony charge.

The district attorney’s office filed papers to drop the original misdemeanor charge of assault against Timothy Pickens in March, and filed a new felony charge of assault of a government employee or contractor according to records.

Going parcel postal: Wichita Falls police arrest man demanding his package back
Wichita County Jail booking

Instead of a maximum one year sentence, Pickens now faces up to 10 years if convicted.

On March 16, postal officials reported the assault at the post office on Southwest Parkway. Employees and witnesses told officers that a man came in demanding they return a package he had mailed.

A supervisor working in the back heard the commotion and came up front and opened up the half door to speak to the man. He said he explained to the man that the package was already on a truck headed to the sorting center in Fort Worth. The man became irate and demanded the truck be called back.

When the supervisor told him again it couldn’t be returned, he said the man grabbed him by the neck and shirt and pulled him through the open half of the door and began punching him in the face. The victim said his elbow was also injured when pulled through the door.

The assault was broken up by employees and customers, and they say the man left. Police and a postal investigator were able to identify the suspect as Pickens, and the victim picked Pickens out of a photo lineup.

An arrest warrant was issued, and on March 23, police went to an apartment on Professional Drive to serve it. They said Pickens came out and identified himself, and when told he was under arrest, he tried to go back inside.

CRIME NEWS: Two arrested in connection to Sunday’s standoff in Kamay

An officer and a detective grabbed his arms and said Pickens tried to break free of their grip.

The officer got one handcuff on Pickens but said it then took multiple officers to secure both his arms in handcuffs behind his back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime News#Violent Crime
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy