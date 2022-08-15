ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fallriverreporter.com

MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement

BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
cdcgamingreports.com

MGM Resorts Foundation awards $2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations

The MGM Resorts Foundation Wednesday announced it has awarded 82 grants, totaling nearly $2 million, to nonprofit organizations in communities where MGM Resorts operates. The nonprofits, located in Southern Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Northeast Ohio, Western Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia Metropolitan area, provide basic needs and services to residents in those communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
MassLive.com

Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Colorado Lottery extends Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership

Scientific Games announces the Colorado Lottery will evolve its Scratch-game business to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program through a contract extension. The move comes as part of an overall responsible-growth plan to drive maximum contributions to Colorado’s parks, trails, pools, open spaces, and schools across the state. Scientific Games has provided the Colorado Lottery’s Scratch games for nearly 40 years.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore Boston Harbor#Tax Revenue#Ne Springfield#Gaming#Mgm Springfield#Cdc Gaming Reports
nbcboston.com

Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns

Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Residents: Are You Ready To Receive Some “Moolah, Moolah, Moolah”?

Governor Charlie Baker's plans for middle-income residents to receive a $250 check from the state of Massachusetts recently fell apart in Boston, but taxpayers are in for another reprieve thanks to a statute that was implemented back in 1986 which mandates that any money collected in state income tax reaches a pre-determined dollar amount that falls within the state budget parameters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
Boston

New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area

Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season

Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The drought in Mass. is worse than in 2016

With little to no rain over the last week, it's no surprise that drought conditions have intensified and expanded across the region. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought, with 94% of the state seeing severe or extreme conditions. For reference, the map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4, the most intense. From last week, we saw a jump from 24% to 39% in the severe category (D2), and 31% to 55% in the extreme category (D3).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures

In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy