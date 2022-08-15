Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Massachusetts gaming commissioners push casinos to open more table games
Gambling regulators in Massachusetts want the state’s resort casinos to open more table games. The MGM Springfield casino is licensed for 100 table games such as blackjack and roulette, but as of last month was operating fewer than half that number. That is not acceptable, said Massachusetts Gaming Commission...
cdcgamingreports.com
NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to...
Several lottery tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There were several lottery tickets with big prizes sold in Massachusetts this week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of more than $1 million, while 11 other tickets were winners of $100,000 or more, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:
fallriverreporter.com
MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement
BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
cdcgamingreports.com
MGM Resorts Foundation awards $2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations
The MGM Resorts Foundation Wednesday announced it has awarded 82 grants, totaling nearly $2 million, to nonprofit organizations in communities where MGM Resorts operates. The nonprofits, located in Southern Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Northeast Ohio, Western Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia Metropolitan area, provide basic needs and services to residents in those communities.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $1 million prizes and 2 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Four Massachusetts lottery players won six-figure prizes Tuesday. Two of the prizes were worth $1 million. One of the $1 million prizes was sold at Blue Hill Express in Canton. It was from the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” The other $1 million prize was from the game “Millions.” It was sold at Braintree Market in Braintree.
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
cdcgamingreports.com
Colorado Lottery extends Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership
Scientific Games announces the Colorado Lottery will evolve its Scratch-game business to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program through a contract extension. The move comes as part of an overall responsible-growth plan to drive maximum contributions to Colorado’s parks, trails, pools, open spaces, and schools across the state. Scientific Games has provided the Colorado Lottery’s Scratch games for nearly 40 years.
fallriverreporter.com
A morning ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned into a $4 million win on Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket
A ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned lucrative last week after she hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Donna Stigh is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Stigh,...
Massachusetts Lottery winner: South Hadley man wins $1M prize from scratch ticket bought at Big Y Express
A South Hadley resident is the winner of a $1 million prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game. Charles Lukasik won the seven-digit prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game, according to the lottery. He opted to redeem his prize in the form of a one-time...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MA Residents: Are You Ready To Receive Some “Moolah, Moolah, Moolah”?
Governor Charlie Baker's plans for middle-income residents to receive a $250 check from the state of Massachusetts recently fell apart in Boston, but taxpayers are in for another reprieve thanks to a statute that was implemented back in 1986 which mandates that any money collected in state income tax reaches a pre-determined dollar amount that falls within the state budget parameters.
New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area
Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
WBUR
The drought in Mass. is worse than in 2016
With little to no rain over the last week, it's no surprise that drought conditions have intensified and expanded across the region. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought, with 94% of the state seeing severe or extreme conditions. For reference, the map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4, the most intense. From last week, we saw a jump from 24% to 39% in the severe category (D2), and 31% to 55% in the extreme category (D3).
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures
In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
All of Massachusetts now in drought amid alarming expansion of dry conditions in Northeast
The flash drought conditions expanded and intensified in New England over the past week, according to the latest report from the US Drought Monitor. Extreme drought — level 3 out of 4 — now covers parts of eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and the entire state of Rhode Island.
Massachusetts lieutenant governor candidates want Beacon Hill lawmakers to strike tax relief deal
The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor all reiterated their insistence during a debate Tuesday that state legislators must return to Beacon Hill and rectify disagreements that doomed the massive tax relief and economic development bill in the final hours of formal lawmaking earlier this month. State Sen. Eric Lesser,...
