Brewer, ME

wabi.tv

Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Healthy Acadia to host multiple events that can help save lives

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event, to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose and to support those who have been impacted. A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot on Church Street in...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is teaming up with the Maine Discovery Museum to offer a unique incentive for youngsters at Wednesday’s COVID vaccination clinic. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the museum, and anyone who gets vaccinated also receives a free museum day pass.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
BANGOR, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

New sunflower farm welcomes customers

DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
DEXTER, ME
wabi.tv

4,934 miles later Orono cyclist completes cross country journey

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Almost five thousand miles of biking later, an Orono woman is back home tonight. TV5 was there when Michelle Toder embarked on her journey from Bar Harbor back at the end of April. Going roughly 60 miles a day, she biked her way to Oregon. She...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze competing to be USA’s best

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze is competing to be named the best in the country. The Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze is a nominee for Best Corn Maze in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. According to the 10Best website, there are over 500 corn...
LEVANT, ME
foxbangor.com

Millinocket cleans up tenting sites

MILLINOCKET— Yesterday there was a joint effort by multiple organizations to clean up littered tent sites. Known locally as the “Monkey Trails”, members of the East Millinocket Police Department, Maine Forest Rangers, Millinocket Public Works and Councilor Bragdon all took part in the cleanup of the tent site location that had become littered with trash, personal belongings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Big Country 96.9

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team welcomed its newest player, Mayson Dawicki, as part of the Team Impact initiative. The nonprofit, multiyear program holds signing ceremonies with college teams across the country for children facing serious illness and disabilities. Mayson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Brewer Lanes is bringing back a Saturday junior bowling league on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. that will run through April. League organizer Cole Frey said the alley was pleased with the early-year numbers of 20 bowlers, so the league offering three games per day for $5 including shoe rental is on its way back.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE

