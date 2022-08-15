Read full article on original website
Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
Bangor Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association holding 13th Fallen Soldier Ride
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is holding their 13th Fallen Soldier Ride this weekend. The group is leaving the Bangor VFW at 10 am and will take back roads all the way to a campground in Eddington. Skip Marshall says they are...
Healthy Acadia to host multiple events that can help save lives
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event, to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose and to support those who have been impacted. A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot on Church Street in...
Levant 4th graders put firefighting skills to the test at Spark Pug Academy
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A group of fourth graders in Levant finished Spark Pug Academy this week with a lot of takeaways. They’ve spent the week learning the ropes of firefighting and fire safety with the Levant Fire Department. “Back in 2015, we had a young child lose his...
Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is teaming up with the Maine Discovery Museum to offer a unique incentive for youngsters at Wednesday’s COVID vaccination clinic. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the museum, and anyone who gets vaccinated also receives a free museum day pass.
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
New sunflower farm welcomes customers
DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
4,934 miles later Orono cyclist completes cross country journey
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Almost five thousand miles of biking later, an Orono woman is back home tonight. TV5 was there when Michelle Toder embarked on her journey from Bar Harbor back at the end of April. Going roughly 60 miles a day, she biked her way to Oregon. She...
Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze competing to be USA’s best
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze is competing to be named the best in the country. The Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze is a nominee for Best Corn Maze in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. According to the 10Best website, there are over 500 corn...
Former Maine pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
Millinocket cleans up tenting sites
MILLINOCKET— Yesterday there was a joint effort by multiple organizations to clean up littered tent sites. Known locally as the “Monkey Trails”, members of the East Millinocket Police Department, Maine Forest Rangers, Millinocket Public Works and Councilor Bragdon all took part in the cleanup of the tent site location that had become littered with trash, personal belongings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team welcomed its newest player, Mayson Dawicki, as part of the Team Impact initiative. The nonprofit, multiyear program holds signing ceremonies with college teams across the country for children facing serious illness and disabilities. Mayson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but...
Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Brewer Lanes is bringing back a Saturday junior bowling league on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. that will run through April. League organizer Cole Frey said the alley was pleased with the early-year numbers of 20 bowlers, so the league offering three games per day for $5 including shoe rental is on its way back.
Winter Harbor ferry ticket vendor becomes popular for ‘forecasts’ on Facebook
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Many people from all over the world come to the Bar Harbor-Schoodic Peninsula region for beautiful scenic views. But there’s another reason why so many people are booking the Winter Harbor ferry. “Oh, well today is beautiful. It’s beautiful out here, perfect date, and...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
