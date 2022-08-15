Read full article on original website
Little Car Show returns for the 12th year
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th year Tuesday with more than 120 cars on display. "There's a lot of paid events in the area and it's nice to let the community walk down if they live here, they can drive in from Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz," Christi Metzner, the relationships coordinator for the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, said.
'The ultimate party for car lovers' Car Week Motorlux kicks off
MONTEREY, Calif. — It’s that time of year, when Lamborghinis, Porsches and any other exotic car you can think of, rev up for Car Week. On Wednesday, one of the most exclusive events kicked off— Motorlux formally known as McCalls Motorworks Revival. People from all around the...
Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived
MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals. Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week. Monday Aug. 15 Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches The post Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived appeared first on KION546.
Message for new residents: There are things to do around Hollister – but how to find out?
This community opinion was contributed by resident Jennifer Coile. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Pajaro Valley Pride march, celebration returns Sunday
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Pride (PVP) will hold its annual in-person march and celebration Sunday at the Watsonville YWCA, for the first time since 2019. PVP, an organization aiming to support South Santa Cruz County’s LGBTQ+ community, had been holding Pride events in Watsonville since 2016. Throughout the pandemic, the group has worked to stay afloat, keeping in touch virtually and fundraising to bring back their flagship event.
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
SF Bay Area firefighter loses 3 children in Tesla crash
A San Jose firefighter lost all three of his children in the Tesla crash on Sunday in Hollister that also claimed the life of the children's mother, according to a post on GoFundMe.
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Marina City Council approves $4.2 million to remove Fort Ord Barracks
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Marina City Council approved a $4.2 million contract to remove old Fort Old barracks near Marina High School. On Aug. 3, the deal was unanimously approved 5-0, and the bid came from Unlimited Environmental Inc. of Long Beach. The buildings are located in the Cypress Knolls and City Park neighborhoods. Elvie The post Marina City Council approves $4.2 million to remove Fort Ord Barracks appeared first on KION546.
BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor
A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
Cal Fire CZU enacts 'lightning plan' as storm passes over Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo County, has enacted its lightning plan. The plan requires that engines respond to any reports of lightning strikes to make sure there is no fire. According to the agency, there were no confirmed fires from...
Lisa Biakanja, Ben Biakanja, Leigh Biakanja and Lucy Biakanja Died in Big Rig Collision on Highway 156 [Hollister, CA]
4 Members of Biakanja Family Dead after Tesla-Big Rig Collision on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. The incident happened on August 14th at around 8:05 p.m. on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. According to reports, the Biakanja family was riding in a 2014 Tesla Model S when it crossed the...
Car Week Traffic: Pacific Grove to shut down Lighthouse Ave.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Two events will be affecting traffic in Seaside and in Pacific Grove, on Tuesday. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. Tuesday Events. Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car...
DeLorean Alpha5 EV Prototype Revealed at Pebble Beach
After an initial tease back in February and a rendered reveal of the whole car in May, DeLorean Motor Company officially revealed the real-life prototype of its upcoming Alpha5 EV at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show in Monterey, California today. IGN was there to see it, and you can take a look at our photos of the functioning prototype in the image gallery below.
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The fine for illegal camping alongCalifornia's Big Sur coastline quintupled last month, as local officials hope to crack down on the people who set up tents and sleep in cars on pullouts along Highway 1. Renegade campers leave behind trails of trash and feces after...
Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County
JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
New luxury hotel at La Bahia, near Boardwalk, finally moves forward; aims to open in 2024
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After years in bureaucratic and development limbo, and after decades of sliding into decrepitude, the landmark La Bahia Apartments is finally poised for a dramatic rebirth as Santa Cruz’s answer to Hotel California.
White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide. On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed The post White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder appeared first on KION546.
Cal Fire quickly stops fire burning near Pajaro Valley High School
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire was quick to stop a brush fire burning near a school in Watsonville on Wednesday afternoon. A brush fire burning off Harkins Slough Road, near Pajaro Valley High School, was quickly taken care of by Cal Fire CZU, according to the wildfire agency. The...
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
