ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Little Car Show returns for the 12th year

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th year Tuesday with more than 120 cars on display. "There's a lot of paid events in the area and it's nice to let the community walk down if they live here, they can drive in from Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz," Christi Metzner, the relationships coordinator for the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

'The ultimate party for car lovers' Car Week Motorlux kicks off

MONTEREY, Calif. — It’s that time of year, when Lamborghinis, Porsches and any other exotic car you can think of, rev up for Car Week. On Wednesday, one of the most exclusive events kicked off— Motorlux formally known as McCalls Motorworks Revival. People from all around the...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived

MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals. Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week. Monday Aug. 15 Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches The post Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Message for new residents: There are things to do around Hollister – but how to find out?

This community opinion was contributed by resident Jennifer Coile. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Cars
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Pebble Beach, CA
Local
California Cars
pajaronian.com

Pajaro Valley Pride march, celebration returns Sunday

WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Pride (PVP) will hold its annual in-person march and celebration Sunday at the Watsonville YWCA, for the first time since 2019. PVP, an organization aiming to support South Santa Cruz County’s LGBTQ+ community, had been holding Pride events in Watsonville since 2016. Throughout the pandemic, the group has worked to stay afloat, keeping in touch virtually and fundraising to bring back their flagship event.
WATSONVILLE, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Girls Club#Vehicles#The Boys#Del Monte Forest#The Pebble Beach Resort
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina City Council approves $4.2 million to remove Fort Ord Barracks

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Marina City Council approved a $4.2 million contract to remove old Fort Old barracks near Marina High School. On Aug. 3, the deal was unanimously approved 5-0, and the bid came from Unlimited Environmental Inc. of Long Beach. The buildings are located in the Cypress Knolls and City Park neighborhoods. Elvie The post Marina City Council approves $4.2 million to remove Fort Ord Barracks appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
benitolink.com

BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor

A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
KSBW.com

Car Week Traffic: Pacific Grove to shut down Lighthouse Ave.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Two events will be affecting traffic in Seaside and in Pacific Grove, on Tuesday. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. Tuesday Events. Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
IGN

DeLorean Alpha5 EV Prototype Revealed at Pebble Beach

After an initial tease back in February and a rendered reveal of the whole car in May, DeLorean Motor Company officially revealed the real-life prototype of its upcoming Alpha5 EV at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show in Monterey, California today. IGN was there to see it, and you can take a look at our photos of the functioning prototype in the image gallery below.
MONTEREY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County

JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide. On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed The post White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy