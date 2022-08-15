Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
AG Week
No bids submitted for pipeline that would carry natural gas to proposed North Dakota ag projects
The state of North Dakota received no bids by the Aug. 15 deadline for a pipeline that would carry natural gas across North Dakota from west to east and supply energy to proposed agricultural manufacturing processing plants in Grand Forks. The pipeline project would partly be funded by $150 million,...
Concerns rise about Summit Carbon Solutions’ project in North Dakota
He says North Dakota landowners should not be forced to sign easements or give up their land involuntarily, especially for a project with a lot of risks.
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
KFYR-TV
Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property. With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
AG Week
North Dakota sugarbeet farmers work to save the soil
A group of sugarbeet farmers in northeastern North Dakota are laying the groundwork for improved soil health in their industry. About a half dozen farmers in Walsh County are conducting on-farm research trials on various methods including, minimum till, strip till and “green planting,” which is planting row crops, such as sugarbeets, into growing crops.
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
It’s The FINAL Weekend Of North Dakota’s Renaissance Fair!
North Dakota may have a new fun annual family festival.
valleynewslive.com
Arguments begin Friday in ND abortion rights suit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Abortion is set to become illegal next week, Aug. 26, but the Red River Women’s Clinic is stepping into court to argue it should stay. A state court will hear arguments on whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking North Dakota’s trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions, before it takes effect. The Red River Women’s Clinic argues the ban violates the state constitution and asks the court to block the law while litigation proceeds.
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: This Burned Down Church In North Dakota Is Claimed To Have A “Stairway To Hell”
As if this state couldn’t get creepier. Ghost hunting isn’t that uncommon a source for entertainment these days. In fact, you can pretty much find a show on the subject on most reality channels. The same goes for hauntings, although this one might be more than even the most experienced can deal with.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
How The Inflation Reduction Act impacts North Dakotans
It also lays out a plan to give up to $14,000 in reimbursements to households for green-energy upgrades like electric water heaters and electric stoves.
KFYR-TV
Arguments to be heard in Burleigh County in abortion rights lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the only abortion clinic in the state, challenged the ban.
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: Funding school safety
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School officials in the Valley say North Dakota schools have some serious problems to solve when it comes to your kids’ safety, and it’s going to take big dollars to pay for them. As the former long-time Burleigh County Sheriff, Rep. Pat...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
