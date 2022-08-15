ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 97-5

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
State
North Dakota State
Hot 97-5

This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated

A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
JUD, ND
WJON

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property. With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they...
LOTTERY
AG Week

North Dakota sugarbeet farmers work to save the soil

A group of sugarbeet farmers in northeastern North Dakota are laying the groundwork for improved soil health in their industry. About a half dozen farmers in Walsh County are conducting on-farm research trials on various methods including, minimum till, strip till and “green planting,” which is planting row crops, such as sugarbeets, into growing crops.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
1520 The Ticket

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Arguments begin Friday in ND abortion rights suit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Abortion is set to become illegal next week, Aug. 26, but the Red River Women’s Clinic is stepping into court to argue it should stay. A state court will hear arguments on whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking North Dakota’s trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions, before it takes effect. The Red River Women’s Clinic argues the ban violates the state constitution and asks the court to block the law while litigation proceeds.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
ELECTIONS
KFYR-TV

Arguments to be heard in Burleigh County in abortion rights lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the only abortion clinic in the state, challenged the ban.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Investigates: Funding school safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School officials in the Valley say North Dakota schools have some serious problems to solve when it comes to your kids’ safety, and it’s going to take big dollars to pay for them. As the former long-time Burleigh County Sheriff, Rep. Pat...
EDUCATION
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN

