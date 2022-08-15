ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenburn, ME

wabi.tv

MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
wabi.tv

Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
WMTW

Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington

STONINGTON, Maine — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
STONINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Healthy Acadia to host multiple events that can help save lives

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event, to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose and to support those who have been impacted. A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot on Church Street in...
ELLSWORTH, ME
newscentermaine.com

Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station

Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners provided an update Tuesday on plans to renovate and expand the Penobscot County Jail. The expansion would allow the jail to house up to 280 inmates. Right now, the average inmate population is 226. The county is also looking to expand medical...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help

Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
SEBEC, ME
foxbangor.com

New sunflower farm welcomes customers

DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
DEXTER, ME
wabi.tv

Weak earthquake detected in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The United States Geological Survey reported a weak earthquake at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in Washington County. According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 3.0 earthquake centered 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) east-southeast of Centerville, Maine with a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). The USGS...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

4,934 miles later Orono cyclist completes cross country journey

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Almost five thousand miles of biking later, an Orono woman is back home tonight. TV5 was there when Michelle Toder embarked on her journey from Bar Harbor back at the end of April. Going roughly 60 miles a day, she biked her way to Oregon. She...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME

