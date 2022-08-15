Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
wabi.tv
Bangor Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association holding 13th Fallen Soldier Ride
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is holding their 13th Fallen Soldier Ride this weekend. The group is leaving the Bangor VFW at 10 am and will take back roads all the way to a campground in Eddington. Skip Marshall says they are...
wabi.tv
Bangor soccer teams back on the pitch
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
Former Maine pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
WMTW
Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
wabi.tv
Healthy Acadia to host multiple events that can help save lives
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event, to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose and to support those who have been impacted. A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot on Church Street in...
newscentermaine.com
Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
wabi.tv
Levant 4th graders put firefighting skills to the test at Spark Pug Academy
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A group of fourth graders in Levant finished Spark Pug Academy this week with a lot of takeaways. They’ve spent the week learning the ropes of firefighting and fire safety with the Levant Fire Department. “Back in 2015, we had a young child lose his...
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
wabi.tv
Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
wabi.tv
Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners provided an update Tuesday on plans to renovate and expand the Penobscot County Jail. The expansion would allow the jail to house up to 280 inmates. Right now, the average inmate population is 226. The county is also looking to expand medical...
wabi.tv
Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help
Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
wabi.tv
Winter Harbor ferry ticket vendor becomes popular for ‘forecasts’ on Facebook
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Many people from all over the world come to the Bar Harbor-Schoodic Peninsula region for beautiful scenic views. But there’s another reason why so many people are booking the Winter Harbor ferry. “Oh, well today is beautiful. It’s beautiful out here, perfect date, and...
foxbangor.com
New sunflower farm welcomes customers
DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
wabi.tv
Weak earthquake detected in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The United States Geological Survey reported a weak earthquake at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in Washington County. According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 3.0 earthquake centered 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) east-southeast of Centerville, Maine with a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). The USGS...
wabi.tv
4,934 miles later Orono cyclist completes cross country journey
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Almost five thousand miles of biking later, an Orono woman is back home tonight. TV5 was there when Michelle Toder embarked on her journey from Bar Harbor back at the end of April. Going roughly 60 miles a day, she biked her way to Oregon. She...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
