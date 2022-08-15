Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Why this drought could mean great things for the Patriots
BOSTON -- Most of New England is in dealing with a drought this summer, which is terrible news for everyone's lawn. But it could be great news for the New England Patriots in their quest to add another Super Bowl banner to their collection.WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has uncovered an interesting connection between dry summers and the Patriots' success. Boiling it down, not a lot of rain in the summer had led to really great things for the Patriots come February.Of New England's six Super Bowl titles, five of them were won following drier-than-average summers. We just so happen to...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
Alabama Football: Three Tide players who especially deserve respect
Saturday will be a big day for many Alabama football players. The second and last scrimmage of fall camp is always important. While performing well on Saturday is essential for every player, some have more riding on their performance than others. After Saturday, practice reps below the two-deep will be...
