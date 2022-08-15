ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Season Betting Preview (Success Falls on the Shoulders of Derrick Henry)

The Tennessee Titans grabbed the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, but were one-and-done in the playoffs after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The team got rid of star WR AJ Brown in the offseason, but attempted to replace him by drafting Trey Burkes from Arkansas with the 18th overall pick. Will it be enough to get them over the hump?
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Boston

Why this drought could mean great things for the Patriots

BOSTON -- Most of New England is in dealing with a drought this summer, which is terrible news for everyone's lawn. But it could be great news for the New England Patriots in their quest to add another Super Bowl banner to their collection.WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has uncovered an interesting connection between dry summers and the Patriots' success. Boiling it down, not a lot of rain in the summer had led to really great things for the Patriots come February.Of New England's six Super Bowl titles, five of them were won following drier-than-average summers. We just so happen to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
