BOSTON -- Most of New England is in dealing with a drought this summer, which is terrible news for everyone's lawn. But it could be great news for the New England Patriots in their quest to add another Super Bowl banner to their collection.WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has uncovered an interesting connection between dry summers and the Patriots' success. Boiling it down, not a lot of rain in the summer had led to really great things for the Patriots come February.Of New England's six Super Bowl titles, five of them were won following drier-than-average summers. We just so happen to...

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO