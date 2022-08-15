Read full article on original website
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Take a look inside Wendy's upcoming new-look restaurants, with dedicated parking and pick-up shelves for mobile orders and delivery drivers
Wendy's says the new design focuses on convenience, speed, and accuracy and will be cheaper to both build and operate.
