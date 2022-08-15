Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
The British billionaire who failed to buy Chelsea now wants to buy Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe launched a late bid to buy Chelsea in April, but his offer was trumped by one from a consortium led by the American Todd Boehly.
Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo promises explosive interview to clear up future after demanding Man Utd transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO will take part in a bombshell interview to clear up his Manchester United future. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants out of Old Trafford following the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. United initially refused to sell the Portuguese superstar, insisting he'd see...
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake
A former Premier League title winning midfielder that spent a number of years at Manchester United has spoken out about the troubles of the team and has branded the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as a mistake.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Man Utd, Everton, Dembele, Balogun, Lyon, Marseille, Dieng, Dundee
Celtic have no intention of selling striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was signed from VVV-Venlo last summer, following approaches by Premier League clubs in recent days, with the 27-year-old Greece international happy with the Scottish champions. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Sun) Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United...
Man Utd ‘are ready to launch Hakim Ziyech transfer bid’ with Erik ten Hag keen on reunion with Chelsea star
MANCHESTER UNITED are prepared to launch an official bid for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, according to reports. The Red Devils have struggled to tempt any of their top transfer targets to Old Trafford this summer. Erik ten Hag is still pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but the...
Yardbarker
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hopes of leaving Man Utd in summer transfer rest with Borussia Dortmund as his options diminish
BORUSSIA DORTMUND could offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new way out of Manchester United, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford last month, less than one year after making a sensational return. He was claimed to be disappointed with the club's poor 2021-22 campaign which saw...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo promises 'truth' amid Man Utd exit talk | Gary Neville says forward must 'speak now'
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised Manchester United supporters that he will reveal the "truth" in a few weeks' time amid reports he is continuing to search for an exit from Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward...
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BREAKING NEWS: Gary Neville warns Apollo 'they will not be welcomed in Manchester', tells the Glazers it is 'totally unacceptable' to part sell United and claims 'US money is a bigger danger than ANY other' to English football
Gary Neville has furiously hit out at news the Glazer family are considering selling a stake in Manchester United to US investment fund Apollo. Taking to Twitter early on Friday, Old Trafford hero Neville wrote: 'If the reports are true that the Glazer Family are ready to part sell ahead of a full sale it’s totally unacceptable that this is to a US investment fund.
Christian Pulisic 'set to hold Chelsea talks over future' as Man United eye loan deal
Christian Pulisic is set to hold talks with Chelsea over his future as Manchester United eye a loan deal this summer, according to reports. The 23-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain with multiple clubs showing an interest in signing the USMNT star. Pulisic has featured in both of...
Yardbarker
Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all showing an interest in Brighton star
Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all showing an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Caicedo has barely featured for Brighton since joining the club from Independiente del Valle. The 20-year-old spent some of last season out on loan at Belgian side Beerschot, but with Yves Bissouma leaving the club, the Ecuadorian has now appeared in both Premier League games this season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect fit for Chelsea
Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ideal solution for Chelsea. The footballer turned pundit acknowledges that Ronaldo is struggling at Manchester United and thinks he would do a better job in Thomas Tuchel’s side because apparently, he would not be required to do as much running. Furthermore,...
Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave the club on a loan deal, with co-owner Todd Boehly asking the English international not to push for a permanent transfer.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker
Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Huge New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony
Manchester United are now said to be preparing a new and much bigger offer for Ajax winger Antony as they look to try again for one of Erik Ten Hag’s major summer transfer targets.
Report: Casemiro Scheduled For Medical With Manchester United
Casemiro appears to be set for a £60 million move from Real Madrid to Manchester United. Reports in Spain suggest a medical will take place tomorrow as the clubs finalise the transfer.
