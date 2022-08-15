ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Chris Sutton
Person
Adrien Rabiot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#United Voice#Football Club#Bbc Radio 5 Live
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Gary Neville warns Apollo 'they will not be welcomed in Manchester', tells the Glazers it is 'totally unacceptable' to part sell United and claims 'US money is a bigger danger than ANY other' to English football

Gary Neville has furiously hit out at news the Glazer family are considering selling a stake in Manchester United to US investment fund Apollo. Taking to Twitter early on Friday, Old Trafford hero Neville wrote: 'If the reports are true that the Glazer Family are ready to part sell ahead of a full sale it’s totally unacceptable that this is to a US investment fund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all showing an interest in Brighton star

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all showing an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Caicedo has barely featured for Brighton since joining the club from Independiente del Valle. The 20-year-old spent some of last season out on loan at Belgian side Beerschot, but with Yves Bissouma leaving the club, the Ecuadorian has now appeared in both Premier League games this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker

Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy