Sugarlands to Adorn the Hood of JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at Watkins Glen International

Daughtry, the multi-platinum Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, will perform a pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Texas Motor Speedway. Daughtry will perform a sixty (60) minute set beginning at 1 p.m. CT on the pre-race stage...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO