Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
wvlt.tv
Fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Jenkins’ daughter to raise money for injured Anderson Co. deputies
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organized a fundraiser for the Shoffner family. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike on Aug. 1, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.
wvlt.tv
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
wvlt.tv
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1974. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
wvlt.tv
Ramel Keyton
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. ‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy...
wvlt.tv
Smokey Grey uniforms returning to Tennessee football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey Grey is making a comeback at Tennessee this season. University officials announced the return of the uniforms on Twitter Thursday morning. Each design, and there will be three more of them over 2023, 24 and 25, will “honor Tennessee’s unique tradition and innovative identity.”
wvlt.tv
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
wvlt.tv
Haywood Co. woman recaps challenging year after losing home in flood
CANTON, NC. (WVLT) - For many, the lingering impact of flooding in Haywood Co. still remains. Flooding that led to six deaths and some that survived the high waters having to start all over again. Cheri Mincey lived in a mobile home right next to the Little Pigeon River, and...
wvlt.tv
DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police officials said if you drink and drive, be ready to pay the cost. They started a holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday. Sgt. Caleb Brien and his fellow officers will hit the roads looking for impaired drivers over the coming weeks. “We are mobilizing more officers...
wvlt.tv
Mother charged in toddler’s Jefferson Co. shooting death
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother was charged in the death of her 2-year-old son who died from a gunshot wound in March, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the 400 block of English Dr. in...
wvlt.tv
28 people were Displaced In the West Knox apartment building fire
KPD releases findings following internal investigation into officer-involved shooting that - clipped version. KPD releases findings following internal investigation into officer-involved shooting that killed 17-year-old student. catch up quick. Updated: 11 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/17 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire investigation at Walker Springs Apartments, Missing...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
wvlt.tv
Final report release for Austin-East officer-involved shooting
wvlt.tv
Scattered rain and storms return to our area starting today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and humidity increase in our area today, bringing back scattered developing rain and storms. This steamier trend continues this weekend, with batches of rain and storms at times, until front clears later Monday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
wvlt.tv
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
