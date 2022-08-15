Read full article on original website
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
NewsTimes
Masuk High School 2022 football preview: Jackson to lead next step
COACH — STEVE CHRISTY (2nd season, 9-3) PLAYOFF CLASS — MM 2021 RECORD — 9-3 (lost to Maloney, 56-21, in the Class L semifinals) TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA — masukfootball.com; Twitter — @MasukFB. RETURNING STARTERS (off/def) — 4/2 [THEY’RE HERE]. MATT SCHOLZ, Sr., OT,...
NewsTimes
Greenwich Cal Ripken 12U team makes run to World Series semifinals
The Greenwich 12U Cal Ripken team just completed a summer to remember at the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri. The team made a run to the semifinals of the U.S. bracket with their last game ending when the shortstop from West Raleigh, North Carolina made a game-saving diving catch with two outs in the bottom of the 6th of a would be RBI-line drive single to centerfield off the bat of Greenwich’s Lachlan Hill.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
NewsTimes
Racial slur against Enfield football player sparks community meeting, call for change
ENFIELD — A community conversation about race is planned after a homeowner directed a racial slur at a local high school football player who was going door-to-door raising money through an annual fundraiser, the superintendent said in a letter to the community Tuesday. In the letter, Enfield Superintendent Christopher...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Winning $2M Ticket Sold At Guilford Store
A winning Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed New Haven County resident from Guilford claimed a $2,000,012 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's, Connecticut Lottery reported on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The store is located at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford,...
NewsTimes
For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program
DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
NewsTimes
Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
What First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker’s departure to Wilton means for Bethel and why he’s leaving
BETHEL — After nearly 13 years running the town, First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker will soon say farewell to take on a new role in nearby Wilton. From improving Bethel’s financial strength, implementing policies designed to minimize future tax increases, renovating the water system and several building construction projects, Knickerbocker said Bethel has had a “really, really good decade of positive change,” and he’s confident that the good work will continue.
The Hartford Appoints Edmund Reese To Its Board Of Directors
HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- The Hartford today announced the appointment of Edmund Reese to the company’s board of directors, effective Oct. 17, 2022. He will serve on the board’s Finance, Investment and Risk Management Committee as well as the Audit Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005390/en/ Edmund Reese (Photo: Business Wire)
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
NewsTimes
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor
DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
