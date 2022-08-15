ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
Main Street Torrington’s Oktoberfest set for Sept. 24

TORRINGTON — Tickets are now avaialble for Oktoberfest, set for 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Franklin Plaza and presented by the not-for-profit Main Street Torrington. The rain date is Sept. 25. “We looked at how well last year’s festival worked out for the attendees, and have made some adjustments...
TORRINGTON, CT
Greenwich, CT
For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program

DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
DANBURY, CT
Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Torrington couple marries at farmers market

TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
TORRINGTON, CT
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor

DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
DANBURY, CT
What First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker’s departure to Wilton means for Bethel and why he’s leaving

BETHEL — After nearly 13 years running the town, First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker will soon say farewell to take on a new role in nearby Wilton. From improving Bethel’s financial strength, implementing policies designed to minimize future tax increases, renovating the water system and several building construction projects, Knickerbocker said Bethel has had a “really, really good decade of positive change,” and he’s confident that the good work will continue.
BETHEL, CT
Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School

SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
SOUTHBURY, CT
Masuk High School 2022 football preview: Jackson to lead next step

COACH — STEVE CHRISTY (2nd season, 9-3) PLAYOFF CLASS — MM 2021 RECORD — 9-3 (lost to Maloney, 56-21, in the Class L semifinals) TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA — masukfootball.com; Twitter — @MasukFB. RETURNING STARTERS (off/def) — 4/2 [THEY’RE HERE]. MATT SCHOLZ, Sr., OT,...
MONROE, CT

