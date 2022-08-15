Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
NewsTimes
Torrington Historical Society wraps Jazz in the Garden series Aug. 26
TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society’s Jazz in the Garden series concludes the 2022 season at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26, with a performance by Torrington saxophonist Kris Jensen and his ‘Jazz All Stars’, featuring singer Linda Ransom. The concert will take place on the grounds of...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
Main Street Torrington’s Oktoberfest set for Sept. 24
TORRINGTON — Tickets are now avaialble for Oktoberfest, set for 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Franklin Plaza and presented by the not-for-profit Main Street Torrington. The rain date is Sept. 25. “We looked at how well last year’s festival worked out for the attendees, and have made some adjustments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Nearly 600 American flags flying in Ridgefield: ‘There’s a lot of pride in town’
RIDGEFIELD — From Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year, those walking or driving around town likely will spot American flags flying freely outside of homes and businesses. Those flags are part of the Ridgefield Rotary Club’s annual Fly the Colors program. Securing nearly 600 subscribers for this...
NewsTimes
For career academy, Danbury nabs Nashville educator from school that inspired city’s program
DANBURY — As public school administrators have designed their vision for a new career academy, they’ve been inspired by a similar program in Nashville. Now, the school district has snagged an educator who worked for five years at the Academies of Nashville who will help develop the key relationships with local businesses that are needed to make Danbury’s new school a success.
NewsTimes
Assistant dean of Greenwich High’s Bella House takes role of interim admin at Windrose program
GREENWICH — Windrose, a program for students in grades 9-12 behind on graduation credits in the Greenwich Public Schools, has a new leader, superintendent Toni Jones announced Wednesday. Garfield Charles will be interim program administrator for Windrose while Diane Chiappetta Fox serves as interim principal at Hamilton Avenue School....
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
NewsTimes
Le Petit Café's closing in Branford was not a 'lighthearted' decision, owner says
Le Petit Café has been a fixture for fine French cuisine in Branford for a quarter of a century, earning rave reviews and honors from local and national press and even becoming a regular destination for celebrity chef Jacques Pépin. But after 25 years on the Branford Green, the celebrated restaurant has closed.
NewsTimes
Torrington couple marries at farmers market
TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
NewsTimes
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor
DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
NewsTimes
What First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker’s departure to Wilton means for Bethel and why he’s leaving
BETHEL — After nearly 13 years running the town, First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker will soon say farewell to take on a new role in nearby Wilton. From improving Bethel’s financial strength, implementing policies designed to minimize future tax increases, renovating the water system and several building construction projects, Knickerbocker said Bethel has had a “really, really good decade of positive change,” and he’s confident that the good work will continue.
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Trying to make sense of schools of choice and the CIAC’s football playoff divisions
Sheehan football coach John Ferrazzi said it no fewer than 10 times during a 15-minute conversation. “Help me make it make sense,” he said. The truth is the scheduling that goes into determining the CIAC football playoff teams doesn’t make sense. Neither, for that matter, does the criteria for determining “schools of choice.”
NewsTimes
Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School
SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
CT mom whose son died of overdose wants to break addiction’s stigma: ‘It can happen to anybody’
BETHEL — After losing her son nearly three years ago, Fran O’Neill has been on a mission to raise awareness about drug addiction and break the stigma surrounding it. Her intelligent, funny and lovable son, Neil Yandow, had been sober for at least a year before relapsing at the age of 29 and dying from an overdose in October 2019.
NewsTimes
Danbury man’s drowning at Candlewood Lake ruled an accident, medical examiner says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Danbury man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from Candlewood Lake Monday evening, according to state police. Police identified the man as Adao Nogueira, 53, of Danbury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Nogueira’s death as an accidental drowning. Emergency personnel...
NewsTimes
On Alex Jones, some potential jurors in CT Sandy Hook damages trial say they couldn’t be ‘fair’
WATERBURY — Attorneys questioned prospective jurors on Thursday over whether they could impartially determine how much Alex Jones should pay in damages to eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent he defamed. For several, the answer was no. “I know what he's about,” one man said in a...
NewsTimes
Masuk High School 2022 football preview: Jackson to lead next step
COACH — STEVE CHRISTY (2nd season, 9-3) PLAYOFF CLASS — MM 2021 RECORD — 9-3 (lost to Maloney, 56-21, in the Class L semifinals) TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA — masukfootball.com; Twitter — @MasukFB. RETURNING STARTERS (off/def) — 4/2 [THEY’RE HERE]. MATT SCHOLZ, Sr., OT,...
Comments / 0