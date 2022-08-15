Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
ctbites.com
Call, Respond, Then Run to RSVP for Beautiful French in West Cornwall
Several months ago, I’m certain my reaction to my dear friend, Katy, mentioning RSVP was something like, “Yeah. That means respond.” If we’re being technical, it’s actually “répondez s'il vous plait” or translated from French to English, “respond, if you please.”
onlyinbridgeport.com
Caribbean Jerk Fest Returns To McLevy Green On Saturday
The 14th Annual Caribbean Jerk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McLevy Green Park from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The day will consist of reggae and steel drum bands performing live. The Klein Dancers and District 4 Dancers will perform also. Music will be provided by DJ King Ruler Tone.
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media with...
newcanaanite.com
Who Knew: Seize the Tomato, New Canaan
‘Who Knew?’ is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. It’s worth noting here that, while the Farmer’s Market is a special Saturday ritual, Walter Stewart’s keeps our community going 364 days a year with excellent produce, prepared foods, and THAT chicken dumpling soup. Check out the Connecticut Grown sections in their produce department for a farmer’s market any day of the week. – Laura.
Register Citizen
Washington resident joins Second Act lineup at the Palace
WATERBURY - Elliott Davis, the man behind the Mine Hill Distillery brand of spirits and a resident of Washington for 22 years, will share his story at 7 p.m. Sept. 21, when he kicks off the Palace Theater’s fifth season of the popular 2ND ACT series. In 2015, Davis...
norwalkplus.com
WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced
DANBURY, CT – When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Register Citizen
‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years
NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, cleanup needed at Hamilton Ave. field after St. Roch’s Feast
GREENWICH — The field at Hamilton Avenue School was abuzz last week with the festivities for the annual St. Roch’s Feast. But now all that remains is the outline of the rides, game booths and food stalls that were set up in the field — and a debate about the cleanup and the extent of any damage.
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
Register Citizen
Assistant dean of Greenwich High’s Bella House takes role of interim admin at Windrose program
GREENWICH — Windrose, a program for students in grades 9-12 behind on graduation credits in the Greenwich Public Schools, has a new leader, superintendent Toni Jones announced Wednesday. Garfield Charles will be interim program administrator for Windrose while Diane Chiappetta Fox serves as interim principal at Hamilton Avenue School....
How a Young New England Designer Built One of Menswear’s Buzziest New Brands
When a clothing brand says it’s inspired by New England, you typically know what to expect: gingham shirts, Nantucket red shorts, maybe something with a lobster motif. But Manresa—whose tagline reads “With Love from New England”—is not that brand. Like a certain well-known preppy label, Manresa is named after an island in the region. However, its namesake is not exactly a vacation destination: Manresa Island, located off the coast of Norwalk, Connecticut, is best known for hosting a defunct coal-fired power plant that most locals consider an eyesore. But not all: 32-year-old Manresa founder and Norwalk native Mike McLachlan appreciates it...
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
Benny Goodman’s Stamford home listed at $1.3M
The Stamford residence that was the longtime home to music legend Benny Goodman has been listed for sale at $1.3 million. The nearly 5,000-square-foot residence was originally constructed in 1832 and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home is within a 1.22-acre property that also includes a one-bedroom guest cottage, an in-ground pool with patio, a lily pond and gardens.
Register Citizen
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
Register Citizen
After months of delays, downtown Bridgeport garage owner pledges repairs soon
BRIDGEPORT — The New York City-based owner of a prominent downtown parking structure, the City Trust Garage, under pressure for months to upgrade what has been deemed a crumbling, hazardous eyesore, in a statement Wednesday said it is moving ahead with the work. “Ownership has architectural and engineering plans...
westchestermagazine.com
A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in October. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
