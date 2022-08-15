Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Guilford resident wins $2M prize from Connecticut Powerball
After two Connecticut residents claimed more than $1 million with Connecticut Lottery earlier in the month, another resident won a prize of $2 million on Tuesday. A Guilford resident won $2,000,012 from a Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Krauszers in Guilford. Shepard Bryant Kramer of Darien won also won part of the Powerball prize, earning $50,000 from a ticket that was purchased from Darien Station Variety in Darien.
Register Citizen
Racial slur against Enfield football player sparks community meeting, call for change
ENFIELD — A community conversation about race is planned after a homeowner directed a racial slur at a local high school football player who was going door-to-door raising money through an annual fundraiser, the superintendent said in a letter to the community Tuesday. In the letter, Enfield Superintendent Christopher...
Register Citizen
Assistant dean of Greenwich High’s Bella House takes role of interim admin at Windrose program
GREENWICH — Windrose, a program for students in grades 9-12 behind on graduation credits in the Greenwich Public Schools, has a new leader, superintendent Toni Jones announced Wednesday. Garfield Charles will be interim program administrator for Windrose while Diane Chiappetta Fox serves as interim principal at Hamilton Avenue School....
Register Citizen
How COVID and inflation have worsened food insecurity in Hartford
HARTFORD — Sonya Cruz waits until her 7-year-old son has eaten before she makes herself a plate. Some nights there is food left for her, and other nights there is not. “I don’t eat much,” Cruz said. “I drink a lot of water.”. Cruz has lived...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Register Citizen
What First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker’s departure to Wilton means for Bethel and why he’s leaving
BETHEL — After nearly 13 years running the town, First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker will soon say farewell to take on a new role in nearby Wilton. From improving Bethel’s financial strength, implementing policies designed to minimize future tax increases, renovating the water system and several building construction projects, Knickerbocker said Bethel has had a “really, really good decade of positive change,” and he’s confident that the good work will continue.
Register Citizen
Connecticut malls find new ways to fill vacant space: ‘We want to reinvent the mall’
STAMFORD — Michael O’Brien has been playing or coaching soccer for most of his life. But the turf that he treads today at his new business differs from other pitches: It is situated inside a downtown shopping mall. The Soccer Fun Zone that O’Brien co-owns opened last month...
Register Citizen
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor
DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
Register Citizen
West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Register Citizen
Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School
SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
Register Citizen
Darien fountain latest site of sudsy, soapy prank, police say
DARIEN — A local fountain was the latest site of a sudsy prank last weekend. The Darien Police Department received a report on Sunday of soap overflowing from a fountain near the Darien Sport Shop on Post Road, according to Detective Sgt. Dan Skoumbros. “It’s probably some teens doing...
Register Citizen
Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns
HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
Register Citizen
Hartford man charged after witnesses said he pulled out a gun during dispute at Stamford soccer game
STAMFORD — A Hartford man allegedly pulled a gun at a crowded city park on Saturday following a dispute at a soccer game, police said. Capt. Richard Conklin said police responded to a “very crowded” Lione Park on Saturday afternoon on reports of a man who brandished a gun following an argument at an organized soccer game.
Register Citizen
South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
Register Citizen
Amid turnover, Tweed New Haven Airport Authority chooses new officers, keeps Picard as chairman
NEW HAVEN — At a time of significant turnover on the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority with several longtime members leaving as terms expire, the authority elected a new slate of officers this week, with only Chairman John Picard retaining his role. The authority board of directors unanimously elected...
Register Citizen
‘Y’all come eat!’: At Ma’s Place in New Haven’s Westville sections, it’s all about good food and family
NEW HAVEN — For so many families, regardless of ethnicity, nothing conjures up sweeter, more savory memories than meals growing up with the family at Ma’s House. So, for anyone who walks through the door into Cherisa “Cricket” Streater-Lloyd’s new soul food restaurant in the former Lena’s space at 873 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village, it should come as no surprise that Ma’s House is way more than just a place to sit down and fill your belly.
Register Citizen
Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally
A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
Register Citizen
‘Turning my pain into something positive.’ National Fentanyl Awareness Day walk in New Haven Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s the jokester in Marshall Drayton that Nydia Padilla misses the most. And his passion for music, his calling to be a musician. “He had notebooks full of lyrics, he was connecting with other rap music artists, he...
Register Citizen
Study would focus on Bridgeport coal plant’s future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City officials were joined Tuesday by representatives from PSEG, Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to formally announce $300,000 in federal funds awarded to the local regional planning organization for a reuse and planning study of the shuttered coal plant in the South End.
