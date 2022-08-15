ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

Guilford resident wins $2M prize from Connecticut Powerball

After two Connecticut residents claimed more than $1 million with Connecticut Lottery earlier in the month, another resident won a prize of $2 million on Tuesday. A Guilford resident won $2,000,012 from a Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Krauszers in Guilford. Shepard Bryant Kramer of Darien won also won part of the Powerball prize, earning $50,000 from a ticket that was purchased from Darien Station Variety in Darien.
GUILFORD, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
New Haven, CT
Football
New Haven, CT
College Sports
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

What First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker’s departure to Wilton means for Bethel and why he’s leaving

BETHEL — After nearly 13 years running the town, First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker will soon say farewell to take on a new role in nearby Wilton. From improving Bethel’s financial strength, implementing policies designed to minimize future tax increases, renovating the water system and several building construction projects, Knickerbocker said Bethel has had a “really, really good decade of positive change,” and he’s confident that the good work will continue.
BETHEL, CT
Register Citizen

New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor

DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
Person
Tony Reno
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School

SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
SOUTHBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Darien fountain latest site of sudsy, soapy prank, police say

DARIEN — A local fountain was the latest site of a sudsy prank last weekend. The Darien Police Department received a report on Sunday of soap overflowing from a fountain near the Darien Sport Shop on Post Road, according to Detective Sgt. Dan Skoumbros. “It’s probably some teens doing...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns

HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

‘Y’all come eat!’: At Ma’s Place in New Haven’s Westville sections, it’s all about good food and family

NEW HAVEN — For so many families, regardless of ethnicity, nothing conjures up sweeter, more savory memories than meals growing up with the family at Ma’s House. So, for anyone who walks through the door into Cherisa “Cricket” Streater-Lloyd’s new soul food restaurant in the former Lena’s space at 873 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village, it should come as no surprise that Ma’s House is way more than just a place to sit down and fill your belly.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Register Citizen

Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Study would focus on Bridgeport coal plant’s future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City officials were joined Tuesday by representatives from PSEG, Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to formally announce $300,000 in federal funds awarded to the local regional planning organization for a reuse and planning study of the shuttered coal plant in the South End.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

