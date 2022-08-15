ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Greensboro secures federal grant for land use study near megasite

The city of Greensboro is looking to build off momentum from Toyota’s electric vehicle battery plant that’s under construction at the nearby megasite. The city was notified this week that it will receive a federal grant to help study possibilities. Greensboro has been awarded an Economic Adjustment Assistance...
Local YWCA Teen Court works to keep juveniles out of the justice system

The Winston-Salem YWCA’s Teen Court takes place in a real courtroom — the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. There are prosecutors, defense attorneys, bailors, jurors, and a judge with a robe and all. But they’re all students either from Wake Forest University School of Law or, as of this year, local, middle, and high schools.
