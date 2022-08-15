Read full article on original website
Guilford County School officials prioritize physical and mental safety of students
As the Guilford County School district prepares for the upcoming school year, officials say safety is the top priority. At a press conference on Aug. 18, Chief Operations Officer Michelle Reed explained some of the security initiatives happening this year. She said there will be touchless security screeners in every...
Greensboro secures federal grant for land use study near megasite
The city of Greensboro is looking to build off momentum from Toyota’s electric vehicle battery plant that’s under construction at the nearby megasite. The city was notified this week that it will receive a federal grant to help study possibilities. Greensboro has been awarded an Economic Adjustment Assistance...
Local YWCA Teen Court works to keep juveniles out of the justice system
The Winston-Salem YWCA’s Teen Court takes place in a real courtroom — the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. There are prosecutors, defense attorneys, bailors, jurors, and a judge with a robe and all. But they’re all students either from Wake Forest University School of Law or, as of this year, local, middle, and high schools.
Group pushes for High Point University to reconsider new law school dean
A left leaning political group launched a campaign that aims to get High Point University to reconsider the leader of its new law school. The university recently announced former North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin will be founding dean of the program. Carolina Forward is behind the large billboard that...
American Airlines places order for supersonic jets that will be made in Greensboro
American Airlines has placed an order for at least 20 supersonic jets that are planned to be built in the Triad through a deal with Boom Supersonic. American Airlines says it will buy 20 Overture jets with an option to purchase 40 more. It’s designed to carry as many as 80 passengers and travel nearly twice the speed of sound.
