The Verge
Microsoft Dev Box now ready for developers to try cloud-powered workstations
Microsoft is now allowing developers to access a preview version of its Microsoft Dev Box cloud-powered workstations. The software giant announced Microsoft Dev Box earlier this year, and it’s effectively an easy way for developer to spin up powerful cloud PCs for testing applications. Dev Box includes apps and services designed specifically for developers to quickly access preconfigured workstations.
The Verge
Dell’s latest webcam delivers 2K resolution and a built-in mic for a lower price
Dell is adding a new option to its selection of webcams and hybrid work peripherals. The new Dell Pro Webcam (model WB5023) follows a similar playbook to last year’s Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam, with a compact, barrel-shaped design and automatic cropping software to keep you centered in the frame. Though instead of 4K resolution, the Pro Webcam records and streams up to QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. This more modest resolution helps it hit a lower price of $134.99, but thankfully Dell squeezed in a noise-reducing microphone at this price point — correcting the biggest omission from the 4K model. This new camera is available globally today.
TechCrunch
Sofy raises cash to grow its no-code mobile app testing platform
Sofy was co-launched in 2016 by Hamid, Hyder Ali and Usman Zubair. Prior to it, Syed was an engineering leader at Microsoft for nearly two decades. Ali also spent the bulk of his career at Microsoft, while Zubair — another Microsoft veteran — has several startups under his belt besides Sofy, including Enfoundery, a tech consultancy for entrepreneurs.
Intel taps Microsoft to take care of older DX9 game support with its Arc GPUs
DX9 games will effectively be emulated on Intel's Arc graphics cards and 12th Gen GPUs.
TechCrunch
The three true robotic startup outcomes
There’s gray area, of course, as is the case with any attempt at defining an absolute. There’s also a longstanding question of how valuable the concept is, in the forever cold war of baseball analysis. That’s all fine, because I’m mostly interested in co-opting the phrase here.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023
Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
Logitech's new VR accessory brings Valve Index audio to the Quest 2
Logitech has taken a leaf out of the Valve's book for its latest Quest 2 audio accessory.
The Media Trust Boosts Precision Real-Time Ad Quality Management With Ad Sentry
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Media Trust—the global leader in consumer digital trust and safety solutions for media publishers, AdTech, and enterprise brands—has enhanced the precision blocking capabilities of real-time ad quality solution Media Filter with creative gallery Ad Sentry. The tool enables digital publishers to block specific display and video ads containing sensitive or unwanted content, offering great efficiencies in content mitigation and revenue-saving protection from ads that spoil consumer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005095/en/ Ad Sentry, from The Media Trust, displays potentially problematic creatives across more than 40 sensitive content categories, and empowers publishers to stop them from serving on websites and apps with a single click. For more information, go to https://mediatrust.com/blog/ad-sentry-creative-gallery/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Pliops lands $100M for chips that accelerate analytics in data centers
Part of the problem is that data-intensive workloads require substantial resources, and that adding the necessary compute and storage infrastructure is often expensive. For companies moving to the cloud specifically, IDG reports that they plan to devote $78 million toward infrastructure this year. Thirty-six percent cited controlling costs as their top challenge.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: 7 months after emerging from stealth, YC alum Arc secures $20M Series A
Did you know that TechCrunch Live is on a shiny new platform? We’ve even made it easier to enter our two-minute Pitch Practice segment. You can now apply any day, any time for Pitch Practice by completing this form. We’ll select the startups 24 hours before that week’s event and notify startups by email.
Tinkerers rejoice! There's a new DLSS version to mess around with in your games
The latest spin of the upscaling tech suffers from too much ghosting and shimmering for some. A new version of Nvidia's DLSS has appeared with the release of Final Fantasy Origin (opens in new tab) and Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab). The new DLL, which has a version number of 2.4.12.0, can be used in pretty much any game that supports the DLSS 2.x, although you need to be careful with any multiplayer games as swapping out the DLLs could be seen as cheating, and potentially get you banned. You also can't use DLSS 2.x files with DLSS 1.x games.
The Verge
AMD is holding a launch event for its Ryzen 7000 CPUs this month
Maybe don’t build a new PC right now? AMD just announced it’ll unwrap its next-gen Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29th — where it’ll hopefully stop teasing us with vague but promising Zen 4 improvements and announce some actual chips for our devices. What we already...
