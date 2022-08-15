The latest spin of the upscaling tech suffers from too much ghosting and shimmering for some. A new version of Nvidia's DLSS has appeared with the release of Final Fantasy Origin (opens in new tab) and Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab). The new DLL, which has a version number of 2.4.12.0, can be used in pretty much any game that supports the DLSS 2.x, although you need to be careful with any multiplayer games as swapping out the DLLs could be seen as cheating, and potentially get you banned. You also can't use DLSS 2.x files with DLSS 1.x games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO